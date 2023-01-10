AVN 69.79 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.18%)
BAFL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.82%)
BOP 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.09%)
DFML 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.32%)
DGKC 47.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.15%)
EPCL 44.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.37%)
FCCL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
FFL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.03 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.91%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
KAPCO 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.41%)
MLCF 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.45%)
NETSOL 89.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.73%)
OGDC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PAEL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
PIBTL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
PPL 77.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.76%)
PRL 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.58%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.66%)
TPLP 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.7%)
TRG 110.75 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.7%)
UNITY 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.64%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,050 Increased By 37.7 (0.94%)
BR30 14,394 Increased By 125.9 (0.88%)
KSE100 40,793 Increased By 288.6 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,115 Increased By 103.3 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, HK stocks gain on border reopening

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2023 06:00am
Follow us

BEIJING: China stocks rose for a sixth straight session on Monday, while Hong Kong shares jumped to a six-month high, as a full reopening of the world’s second-biggest economy added fuel to the already heated bets of a robust recovery from the pandemic.

Sentiment also got a boost by a central banker’s pledge to support the internet sector and private firms, as well as an overhaul at Ant Group that saw its founder Jack Ma cede control of the fintech giant.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index gained 0.8% to a 3-1/2-month closing high, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.6%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 1.9% to the highest close since early July, led by technology shares .

China opened sea and land crossings with Hong Kong on Sunday and ended a requirement for incoming travellers to quarantine, dismantling a final pillar of a zero-COVID policy.

Ralph Hamers, group chief executive officer at UBS, told the bank’s annual Greater China Conference that he saw signs of recovery in China, where authorities moved to stabilise the struggling property market and scrapped stringent COVID curbs.

“The ending of the zero-COVID policy is ... going to have a major positive impact on domestic spending,” Hamers said. “We believe there is a lot of opportunity for those committed to investing in China.” Chinese internet stocks rose while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 3.2% after Guo Shuqing, Communist Party secretary of the People’s Bank of China, told state media that China’s clampdown on the internet sector was coming to an end.

Meanwhile, shares of listed Chinese companies that count Ant Group as a major shareholder - including Longshine Technology and Hundsun Technologies - gained after announcements that Ant founder Jack Ma was giving up control of the fintech giant following an overhaul.

China stocks CSI300 Index fintech giant

Comments

1000 characters

China, HK stocks gain on border reopening

Disaster risk reconstruction: ADB to reprioritise $1bn over 3 years

Meeting between Dar, IMF officials: Pakistan reaffirms commitment

Pakistan may dodge default in next 6 months: Bloomberg

Demands for reforms: PM asks IMF for a pause

Donors pledge more than $9bn to help flood recovery

Two shipments of wheat arrive

SBP seeks feeder-wise data of power consumers

Govt criticised for allowing import of luxury cars

Rs3bn needed to remove NJHPP blockage: govt

Car making components: FBR to charge 15pc duty on import

Read more stories