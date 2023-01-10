Fazeel Jah appointed as chief of CBD Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has appointed Fazeel Asif Jah as chairman of the Board of Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District (CBD Punjab).

The appointment of Fazeel Jah has been done under Section 9 of the PCBDDA Act 2021. His appointment was officially notified by the Secretary of Housing Urban Development & Public Health Department, Government of Punjab.

Fazeel Asif Jah has been directed by the CM to take the charge with immediate effect.

