AVN 69.79 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.18%)
BAFL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.82%)
BOP 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.09%)
DFML 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.32%)
DGKC 47.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.15%)
EPCL 44.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.37%)
FCCL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
FFL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.03 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.91%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
KAPCO 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.41%)
MLCF 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.45%)
NETSOL 89.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.73%)
OGDC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PAEL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
PIBTL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
PPL 77.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.76%)
PRL 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.58%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.66%)
TPLP 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.7%)
TRG 110.75 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.7%)
UNITY 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.64%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,050 Increased By 37.7 (0.94%)
BR30 14,394 Increased By 125.9 (0.88%)
KSE100 40,793 Increased By 288.6 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,115 Increased By 103.3 (0.69%)
Jan 10, 2023
Markets

NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 10 Jan, 2023 06:00am
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (January 09, 2023).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
188,854,063            108,937,257         7,513,951,260          3,996,866,896
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)      564,940,355       (449,219,814)       115,720,540
Local Individuals           6,701,823,570     (6,589,620,819)       112,202,751
Local Corporates            3,452,852,953     (3,680,776,245)     (227,923,291)
===============================================================================

NCCPL daily settlement NCCPL

