KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (January 09, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
188,854,063 108,937,257 7,513,951,260 3,996,866,896
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 564,940,355 (449,219,814) 115,720,540
Local Individuals 6,701,823,570 (6,589,620,819) 112,202,751
Local Corporates 3,452,852,953 (3,680,776,245) (227,923,291)
