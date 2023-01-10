AVN 69.85 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.27%)
BAFL 29.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.33%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.71%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.87%)
DFML 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.97%)
DGKC 47.73 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.65%)
EPCL 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.94%)
FCCL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.61%)
FFL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3%)
FLYNG 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.76%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.07%)
HUBC 61.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.19%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
KAPCO 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.63%)
KEL 2.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.32%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.81%)
MLCF 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.42%)
NETSOL 89.80 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.07%)
OGDC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.59%)
PAEL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
PIBTL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
PPL 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.89%)
PRL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.45%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.6%)
TELE 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.41%)
TPLP 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.18%)
TRG 110.70 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.65%)
UNITY 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.39%)
BR100 4,062 Increased By 50.5 (1.26%)
BR30 14,468 Increased By 199.7 (1.4%)
KSE100 40,891 Increased By 386.1 (0.95%)
KSE30 15,168 Increased By 155.7 (1.04%)
Last date of renunciation/payment

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
Recorder Report Published 10 Jan, 2023 06:00am
Follow us

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

==================================================================================================
Company                       Trading in        Last Date of      Last Date for           Premium/
                             L/Right w.e.f        Trading          Payment/Ren            Discount
==================================================================================================
Al Shaheer Corporation
Limited (ASCR2)               2-Jan-23            24-Jan-23         31-Jan-23                   /-
==================================================================================================

