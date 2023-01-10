AVN 69.85 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.27%)
BAFL 29.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.33%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.71%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.12%)
DFML 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.61%)
DGKC 47.73 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.65%)
EPCL 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.94%)
FCCL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.61%)
FFL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3%)
FLYNG 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.8%)
HUBC 61.15 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.11%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
KAPCO 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.63%)
KEL 2.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.32%)
LOTCHEM 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.89%)
MLCF 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.42%)
NETSOL 89.72 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.98%)
OGDC 85.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.77%)
PAEL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.14%)
PIBTL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.03%)
PPL 79.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.95%)
PRL 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.23%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.6%)
TELE 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.41%)
TPLP 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.12%)
TRG 110.78 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.73%)
UNITY 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.39%)
BR100 4,062 Increased By 50.5 (1.26%)
BR30 14,471 Increased By 202.8 (1.42%)
KSE100 40,891 Increased By 386.1 (0.95%)
KSE30 15,168 Increased By 155.7 (1.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (January 09, 2023). ========================== KIBOR...
Published 10 Jan, 2023 06:00am
Follow us

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (January 09, 2023).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      15.59    16.09
2-Week      15.65    16.15
1-Month     15.81    16.31
3-Month     16.83    17.08
6-Month     16.86    17.11
9-Month     16.87    17.37
1-Year      16.89    17.39
==========================

Data source: SBP

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KIBOR kibor rates Kibor 1 Week kibor 3 month

Comments

1000 characters

Kibor interbank offered rates

Meeting between Dar, IMF officials: Pakistan reaffirms commitment

COAS, MBS agree to bolster defence cooperation

Pakistan may dodge default in next 6 months: Bloomberg

Demands for reforms: PM asks IMF for a pause

Donors pledge more than $9bn to help flood recovery

Two shipments of wheat arrive

SBP seeks feeder-wise data of power consumers

Govt criticised for allowing import of luxury cars

Rs3bn needed to remove NJHPP blockage: govt

Car making components: FBR to charge 15pc duty on import

Read more stories