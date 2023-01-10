Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (January 09, 2023).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 15.59 16.09
2-Week 15.65 16.15
1-Month 15.81 16.31
3-Month 16.83 17.08
6-Month 16.86 17.11
9-Month 16.87 17.37
1-Year 16.89 17.39
==========================
Data source: SBP
