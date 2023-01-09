AVN 68.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.72%)
BAFL 29.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.1%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.22%)
DFML 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-7.14%)
DGKC 47.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.86%)
EPCL 43.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.08%)
FCCL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.68%)
FFL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.53%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
HUBC 60.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
KAPCO 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.59%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.83%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.24%)
MLCF 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-4.63%)
NETSOL 88.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-2.8%)
OGDC 84.83 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (3.58%)
PAEL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.8%)
PPL 78.99 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (3.66%)
PRL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 42.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.32%)
TELE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
TPLP 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.04%)
TRG 109.09 Decreased By ▼ -7.26 (-6.24%)
UNITY 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.8%)
BR100 4,012 Decreased By -55.8 (-1.37%)
BR30 14,268 Decreased By -159.8 (-1.11%)
KSE100 40,505 Decreased By -502.8 (-1.23%)
KSE30 15,012 Decreased By -168.1 (-1.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

C$ hits 6-week high as investors cheer China border reopening

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2023 08:54pm
Follow us

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest level in more than six weeks against its US counterpart on Monday, as investors grew more optimistic about the global economy and domestic data showed building permits rebounding in November.

Equity markets globally and the price of oil rose as investors scaled back expectations for US Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and after China’s move to reopen its borders boosted the global economic outlook.

US crude prices were up nearly 3% at $75.96 a barrel. Oil is one of Canada’s major exports.

The value of Canadian building permits climbed by 14.1% in November from October after declining 5.3% in October, data from Statistics Canada showed.

Canadian dollar pulls back from 1-month high amid Fed jitters

It follows data on Friday showing that the Canadian economy added much more jobs than expected in December, boosting expectations for a quarter-point interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada later this month.

BoC Governor Tiff Macklem is due to participate in a panel discussion in Stockholm, Sweden on Tuesday, which could offer further clues on the policy outlook.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% higher at 1.3407 to the greenback, or 74.59 US cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since Nov. 25 at 1.3358.

Speculators have cut their bearish bets on the Canadian dollar, data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

As of Jan. 3, net short positions had decreased to 26,766 contracts from 30,033 in the prior week.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper curve. The 2-year eased 1.5 basis points to 3.969%, while the 10-year was up 4.2 basis points at 3.131%.

Canadian Dollar

Comments

1000 characters

C$ hits 6-week high as investors cheer China border reopening

Economic reforms: Pakistan asks IMF for restructuring ‘pause’

Experts react as Pakistan manages to secure pledges of over $8.5bn in Geneva

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar meets IMF delegation in Geneva

Saudi Arabia lifts restriction on Hajj pilgrim numbers

14th successive loss: rupee falls yet again against US dollar

Pakistan likely to dodge default in next 6 months, but troubles not over: Bloomberg

Negative sentiment dents PSX, KSE-100 loses over 500 points

Asad Umar says PTI has required numbers for CM Elahi's vote of confidence

Dubai’s AED32 trillion economic agenda ‘ambitious but very achievable’

Oil jumps 3% on demand optimism as China’s borders reopen

Read more stories