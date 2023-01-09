AVN 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-4.07%)
BAFL 29.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.36%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.96%)
DFML 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-7.61%)
DGKC 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.08%)
EPCL 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.12%)
FCCL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.77%)
FFL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.86%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 60.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
KAPCO 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.51%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.98%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.05%)
MLCF 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-5.05%)
NETSOL 87.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.98%)
OGDC 84.75 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.48%)
PAEL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.88%)
PIBTL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
PPL 78.55 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.08%)
PRL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.94%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.16%)
TELE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
TPLP 16.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.74%)
TRG 108.90 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-6.4%)
UNITY 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.6%)
BR100 4,013 Decreased By -55.2 (-1.36%)
BR30 14,272 Decreased By -156.3 (-1.08%)
KSE100 40,505 Decreased By -502.3 (-1.22%)
KSE30 15,007 Decreased By -173 (-1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan send New Zealand in to bat in first ODI

AFP Published January 9, 2023 Updated January 9, 2023 02:36pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

KARACHI: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and sent New Zealand in to bat Monday in the first day-night international in Karachi.

Pakistan handed an ODI cap to 27-year-old leg-spinner Usama Mir after showing good form in domestic matches, while New Zealand included all-rounder Henry Shipley, 26, for his first international.

The teams will also meet on Wednesday and Friday, both times in Karachi.

New Zealand, runners-up at the last World Cup in 2019, won 10 of their 16 ODIs last year.

Pakistan, New Zealand build towards World Cup with ODI series

They have been dominant against Pakistan, having won 12 of the last 15 ODIs between the two teams.

The 2023 World Cup is set for India later this year.

Teams:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Tv umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

Also read

Babar Azam Imam Ul Haq Kane Williamson PAKISTAN VS NEW ZEALAND ODI Usama Mir

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan send New Zealand in to bat in first ODI

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal loss against US dollar

Pakistan likely to dodge default in next 6 months, but troubles not over: Bloomberg

Negative sentiment dents PSX, KSE-100 down nearly 1%

LG polls in Hyderabad, Karachi to be held per schedule: ECP

Mari announces 2023’s first discovery in Sindh

Oil rises on demand optimism as China borders reopen

Gulf stocks rise on hopes of smaller rate hike, demand recovery

Ronaldo could make Saudi debut in PSG friendly

Indonesia and Malaysia agree to fight ‘discrimination’ against palm oil

LCs: Large steel sector seeks govt’s help

Read more stories