Negative sentiment dents PSX, KSE-100 down nearly 1%

Negative sentiment prevailed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index registered a decline of over 550 points in intra-day trading on Monday.

By 2:30pm, the KSE0-100 Index had marginally recovered to 40,600.47, but was still down 407.05 points or 0.99%.

Across-the-board selling was witnessed, as index-heavy sectors including automobiles, commercial banks, chemicals, cement and technology traded in the negative.

An analyst, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the market was expecting an announcement from Saudi Arabia pertaining to funding, but that has not happened yet. “This is leading to apprehensions,” said the expert.

Last week, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had claimed that friendly countries i.e. Saudi Arabia have announced their support which will help improve depleting forex reserves in the country.

He hoped the government will also complete the ninth review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme that will pave way for Pakistan to receive the next tranche of the loan.

Moreover, announcements made by TRG Pakistan and Lotte Chemicals is also leading to negative sentiment, said the expert.

On Monday, The Resource Group (TRG) International Limited reported that it had filed a suit against JS Bank Limited, JS Global Capital Limited, DJM Securities Limited and others in the Sindh High Court, over the violation of a Stock Purchase Agreement (SPA).

Meanwhile, Novatex Limited announced it has withdrawn its Public Announcement of Intention (PAI) for the acquisition of Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited, Lotte announced in a notice to the PSX.

This is an intra-day update