AVN 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-4.07%)
BAFL 29.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.36%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.96%)
DFML 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-7.61%)
DGKC 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.08%)
EPCL 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.12%)
FCCL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.77%)
FFL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.86%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 60.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
KAPCO 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.51%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.98%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.05%)
MLCF 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-5.05%)
NETSOL 87.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.98%)
OGDC 84.75 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.48%)
PAEL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.88%)
PIBTL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
PPL 78.55 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.08%)
PRL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.94%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.16%)
TELE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
TPLP 16.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.74%)
TRG 108.90 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-6.4%)
UNITY 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.6%)
BR100 4,013 Decreased By -55.2 (-1.36%)
BR30 14,272 Decreased By -156.3 (-1.08%)
KSE100 40,505 Decreased By -502.3 (-1.22%)
KSE30 15,007 Decreased By -173 (-1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Negative sentiment dents PSX, KSE-100 down nearly 1%

BR Web Desk Published January 9, 2023 Updated January 9, 2023 02:38pm
Follow us

Negative sentiment prevailed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index registered a decline of over 550 points in intra-day trading on Monday.

By 2:30pm, the KSE0-100 Index had marginally recovered to 40,600.47, but was still down 407.05 points or 0.99%.

Across-the-board selling was witnessed, as index-heavy sectors including automobiles, commercial banks, chemicals, cement and technology traded in the negative.

An analyst, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the market was expecting an announcement from Saudi Arabia pertaining to funding, but that has not happened yet. “This is leading to apprehensions,” said the expert.

Last week, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had claimed that friendly countries i.e. Saudi Arabia have announced their support which will help improve depleting forex reserves in the country.

He hoped the government will also complete the ninth review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme that will pave way for Pakistan to receive the next tranche of the loan.

Moreover, announcements made by TRG Pakistan and Lotte Chemicals is also leading to negative sentiment, said the expert.

On Monday, The Resource Group (TRG) International Limited reported that it had filed a suit against JS Bank Limited, JS Global Capital Limited, DJM Securities Limited and others in the Sindh High Court, over the violation of a Stock Purchase Agreement (SPA).

Meanwhile, Novatex Limited announced it has withdrawn its Public Announcement of Intention (PAI) for the acquisition of Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited, Lotte announced in a notice to the PSX.

This is an intra-day update

IMF PSX funding market negative sentiment

Comments

1000 characters

Negative sentiment dents PSX, KSE-100 down nearly 1%

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal loss against US dollar

Pakistan likely to dodge default in next 6 months, but troubles not over: Bloomberg

LG polls in Hyderabad, Karachi to be held per schedule: ECP

Mari announces 2023’s first discovery in Sindh

Oil rises on demand optimism as China borders reopen

Gulf stocks rise on hopes of smaller rate hike, demand recovery

Ronaldo could make Saudi debut in PSG friendly

Indonesia and Malaysia agree to fight ‘discrimination’ against palm oil

LCs: Large steel sector seeks govt’s help

Read more stories