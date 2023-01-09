AVN 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-4.07%)
BAFL 29.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-3.97%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.47%)
DFML 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.27%)
DGKC 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.3%)
EPCL 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.12%)
FCCL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.5%)
FFL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.86%)
GGL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
HUBC 60.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.23%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
KAPCO 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.98%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.24%)
MLCF 20.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.72%)
NETSOL 87.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-3.12%)
OGDC 84.51 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (3.19%)
PAEL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.88%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PPL 78.75 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.35%)
PRL 13.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.87%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.04%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
TPLP 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.8%)
TRG 108.90 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-6.4%)
UNITY 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.8%)
BR100 4,010 Decreased By -57.5 (-1.41%)
BR30 14,266 Decreased By -162.5 (-1.13%)
KSE100 40,491 Decreased By -516.9 (-1.26%)
KSE30 15,006 Decreased By -173.9 (-1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares rise on China reopening, rate hike optimism

Reuters Published January 9, 2023 Updated January 9, 2023 01:56pm
Follow us

European shares rose on Monday, extending the year’s upbeat start to a second week, as China reopened its borders overnight and US and European data soothed nerves about aggressive tightening by central banks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.3% by 0812 GMT.

The index clocked its best weekly performance in nine months on Friday after a clutch of positive data – including strong euro zone factory activity and a drop in the region’s inflation – indicated a milder-than-expected recession and easing price pressures.

That, along with data showing a tight US labour market, calmed fears that the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank would continue with their aggressive monetary policy.

Rate-sensitive tech stocks rose 1.2%. Investors await the euro zone’s unemployment data for November at 1000 GMT for further cues on the strength of the labour market.

European stocks climb at open

Travellers streamed into China by air, land and sea on Sunday, as Beijing opened borders that have been all but shut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miners added 1.7% as base metal prices advanced on hopes of demand recovery from top consumer China. London-listed video game companies Devolver Digital and Frontier Developments dropped 9.4% and 40.6%, respectively, after disappointing trading updates.

European shares FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

European shares rise on China reopening, rate hike optimism

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal loss against US dollar

Pakistan likely to dodge default in next 6 months, but troubles not over: Bloomberg

Negative sentiment dents PSX, KSE-100 down nearly 1%

LG polls in Hyderabad, Karachi to be held per schedule: ECP

Mari announces 2023’s first discovery in Sindh

Oil rises on demand optimism as China borders reopen

Gulf stocks rise on hopes of smaller rate hike, demand recovery

Ronaldo could make Saudi debut in PSG friendly

Indonesia and Malaysia agree to fight ‘discrimination’ against palm oil

LCs: Large steel sector seeks govt’s help

Read more stories