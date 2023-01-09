AVN 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-4.07%)
BAFL 29.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-3.97%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.47%)
DFML 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.34%)
DGKC 46.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.19%)
EPCL 43.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.1%)
FCCL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.77%)
FFL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.86%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
HUBC 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.29%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
KAPCO 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.83%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.24%)
MLCF 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.59%)
NETSOL 87.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-3.11%)
OGDC 84.65 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.36%)
PAEL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.88%)
PIBTL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.25%)
PPL 78.80 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.41%)
PRL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.94%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 41.97 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
TPLP 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.8%)
TRG 108.89 Decreased By ▼ -7.46 (-6.41%)
UNITY 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.8%)
BR100 4,008 Decreased By -59.4 (-1.46%)
BR30 14,262 Decreased By -165.7 (-1.15%)
KSE100 40,474 Decreased By -533.5 (-1.3%)
KSE30 15,004 Decreased By -176.5 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand firms against weaker dollar; stocks rise

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2023 01:15pm
Follow us

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand firmed against a weaker dollar on Monday, as risk sentiment improved on increasing hopes of the US Federal Reserve slowing the pace of its interest rate hikes. At 0743 GMT, the rand traded at 17.1000 against the dollar, 0.1% stronger than its previous close.

ETM Analytics attributed the rand’s recovery to last week’s strong US labour market data and investors taking a more measured view of indications that the government may try to change the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) mandate.

“The recovery was driven mainly by the retreat in the trade-weighted dollar that unwound all of last week’s gains but also because talk of changing the SARB’s mandate is not necessarily something to fear,” ETM said in a note.

Gwede Mantashe, chairman of the governing African National Congress (ANC), said on Friday that it wanted to expand the SARB’s mandate to do more to support the economy, prompting the rand to fall during the session.

The central bank’s primary focus, as spelled out in the constitution, is currently “to protect the value of the currency in the interest of balanced and sustainable economic growth”.

South African rand weakens ahead of U.S. jobs data

On the stock market, the blue-chip index of top 40 companies hit a historical high, while the broader all-share index touched a 10-month high in early trade.

The government’s benchmark 2030 bond was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 9.5 basis points to 9.905%.

South Africa's rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand firms against weaker dollar; stocks rise

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal loss against US dollar

Pakistan likely to dodge default in next 6 months, but troubles not over: Bloomberg

Negative sentiment dents PSX, KSE-100 down nearly 1%

LG polls in Hyderabad, Karachi to be held per schedule: ECP

Mari announces 2023’s first discovery in Sindh

Oil rises on demand optimism as China borders reopen

Gulf stocks rise on hopes of smaller rate hike, demand recovery

Ronaldo could make Saudi debut in PSG friendly

Indonesia and Malaysia agree to fight ‘discrimination’ against palm oil

LCs: Large steel sector seeks govt’s help

Read more stories