Hong Kong shares start with a rally

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened more than one percent higher Monday morning following a rally on Wall Street fuelled by hopes the Federal Reserve will further slow its pace of interest rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.45 percent, or 304.30 points, to 21,295.94.

Hong Kong stocks close slightly lower

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.37 percent, or 11.74 points, to 3,169.37, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.35 percent, or 7.17 points, to 2,047.70.