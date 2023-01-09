AVN 68.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-3.65%)
Hong Kong shares start with a rally

AFP Published 09 Jan, 2023 12:26pm
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened more than one percent higher Monday morning following a rally on Wall Street fuelled by hopes the Federal Reserve will further slow its pace of interest rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.45 percent, or 304.30 points, to 21,295.94.

Hong Kong stocks close slightly lower

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.37 percent, or 11.74 points, to 3,169.37, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.35 percent, or 7.17 points, to 2,047.70.

