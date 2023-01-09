AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.58%)
DFML 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
MLCF 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.03%)
NETSOL 90.72 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.8%)
OGDC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.9%)
PAEL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.38%)
PRL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.23%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.72%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
TRG 116.18 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.54%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 7 and January 8, 2023
Published January 9, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Dollar shortage threatens to cause healthcare sector crisis in Pakistan

  • PTI decides against holding Punjab CM vote of confidence on Monday

  • PM tells IMF chief: Govt committed to meeting conditionalities

  • Pakistan risks ‘extraordinary misery’ without flood recovery help: UN

  • HRH Prince Fahad bin Mansour Alsaud announces establishment of Saudi-Pakistan Tech House

  • Imran urges establishment to refrain from political engineering in next elections

  • China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-Covid

  • Food products: Govt urged to stop PFA from ‘illegal’ implementation of TTS

  • Stalled bailout: IMF team to meet Dar in Geneva

  • PM to present recovery ‘framework’ at UN conference

  • Allegation against female security officer: Zardari takes notice of Karachi airport incident

  • LCs: Large steel sector seeks govt’s help

  • Pakistan repays over $1bn external debt

  • Country saw 27pc hike in terrorist attacks in 2022 as compared to 2021: report

  • Jul-Dec: FBR makes Rs176bn payment against refunds

  • Fake transactions: FBR illegally takes action against salaried individual

