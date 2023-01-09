BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from January 7 and January 8, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Dollar shortage threatens to cause healthcare sector crisis in Pakistan
Read here for details.
- PTI decides against holding Punjab CM vote of confidence on Monday
Read here for details.
- PM tells IMF chief: Govt committed to meeting conditionalities
Read here for details.
- Pakistan risks ‘extraordinary misery’ without flood recovery help: UN
Read here for details.
- HRH Prince Fahad bin Mansour Alsaud announces establishment of Saudi-Pakistan Tech House
Read here for details.
- Imran urges establishment to refrain from political engineering in next elections
Read here for details.
- China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-Covid
Read here for details.
- Food products: Govt urged to stop PFA from ‘illegal’ implementation of TTS
Read here for details.
- Stalled bailout: IMF team to meet Dar in Geneva
Read here for details.
- PM to present recovery ‘framework’ at UN conference
Read here for details.
- Allegation against female security officer: Zardari takes notice of Karachi airport incident
Read here for details.
- LCs: Large steel sector seeks govt’s help
Read here for details.
- Pakistan repays over $1bn external debt
Read here for details.
- Country saw 27pc hike in terrorist attacks in 2022 as compared to 2021: report
Read here for details.
- Jul-Dec: FBR makes Rs176bn payment against refunds
Read here for details.
- Fake transactions: FBR illegally takes action against salaried individual
Read here for details.
Comments