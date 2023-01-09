BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Dollar shortage threatens to cause healthcare sector crisis in Pakistan

PTI decides against holding Punjab CM vote of confidence on Monday

PM tells IMF chief: Govt committed to meeting conditionalities

Pakistan risks ‘extraordinary misery’ without flood recovery help: UN

HRH Prince Fahad bin Mansour Alsaud announces establishment of Saudi-Pakistan Tech House

Imran urges establishment to refrain from political engineering in next elections

China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-Covid

Food products: Govt urged to stop PFA from ‘illegal’ implementation of TTS

Stalled bailout: IMF team to meet Dar in Geneva

PM to present recovery ‘framework’ at UN conference

Allegation against female security officer: Zardari takes notice of Karachi airport incident

LCs: Large steel sector seeks govt’s help

Pakistan repays over $1bn external debt

Country saw 27pc hike in terrorist attacks in 2022 as compared to 2021: report

Jul-Dec: FBR makes Rs176bn payment against refunds

Fake transactions: FBR illegally takes action against salaried individual

