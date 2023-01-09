AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
Ex-ministers from Balochistan join PPP

APP Published 09 Jan, 2023 07:38am
KARACHI: Former President Asif Ali Zardari has said there is a historical relation between Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Balochistan with the former always struggling hard for the rights of the latter.

He was speaking to important political figures of Balochistan, who joined PPP after meeting him here on Sunday. Those, who joined PPP included former federal minister Fateh Mohammed Hasni, former ministers Nawabzada Gazin Marri and Tahir Mahmood, Coordinator to Chief Minister Balochistan Nawabzada Jamal Raisani, Mir Farid Raisani, Mir Abdullah Rahaija, and Mir Allah Bux Rind.

PPP Asif Ali Zardari Balochistan

