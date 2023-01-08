AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
Jan 08, 2023
Pakistan

JI to unveil ‘Karachi Declaration’ today

Recorder Report Published 08 Jan, 2023 03:48am
KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi is going to hold a ‘Karachi Declaration Convention’ today (Sunday), here at Bagh-e-Jinnah to unveil it’s future course of action and way forward to resolve the burning issues of Karachi.

JI Karachi Amir Engr Naeemur Rehman will be delivering the keynote address and the Karachi Declaration.

A large number of people, belonging to all walks of life are expected to join the convention as the JI has concluded its publicity campaign for the event.

Arrangements have also been finalized for the program. A separate enclosure has been setup for women. Press gallery has also been set up to facilitate the media.

Engr Naeemur Rehman here on Saturday while campaigning for the event appealed Karachiites to join the convention along with their families.

He said that the program will be representing the aspirations of Karachiites. The JI’s future course of action and timeline will also be announced at the event, he said.

The JI leader said that the party has been struggling for the rights of Karachi and Karachiites since long whereas the upcoming local government elections to be held on January 15 will be a big turn in the journey of the JI’s Karachi Rights Movement.

Over 100 publicity camps and trucks were arranged in the city. The JI Karachi chief also visited several areas in the city in order to muster support for the event. During his campaign, he shed light in detail on the contribution of the JI for Karachi and Karachiites. A documentary featuring the measures taken for the progress and development of the megacity during the tenure of mayor Nematullah Khan was also played at the camps.

