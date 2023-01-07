BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Establishment doesn't appear to be neutral in Elahi's vote of confidence: Imran Khan

KSE-100 surpasses 41,000-point mark on IMF optimism

Pak Suzuki extends plant shutdown to January 13

Chicken rates could hit Rs1,000 per kg in coming days, warns PPA

Islamabad court defers Shahbaz Gill's indictment

Challenge of terrorism: PM for enhanced institutional coordination

Pakistan: Weekly SPI sharply up 1.09pc

Pakistan Business Council urges stakeholders to seek debt waivers

13th straight loss: rupee records marginal depreciation against US dollar

Ninth review: IMF delegation to visit Pakistan in 2-3 days, says PM Shehbaz

World food prices hit record high in 2022

Economic challenges: Dar has failed to provide any roadmap: Tarin

Pace of domestic debt accumulation accelerates

