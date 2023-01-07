NDMA issues weather advisory

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Friday, while issuing a detailed weather advisory to cope with rain and snowfall has advised the provinces to ensure mass awareness and sensitization for travellers and tourists to the hilly areas.

The NDMA advisory mentioned the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast, citing that a westerly wave was likely to enter North Balochistan from January 6th and will likely to grip upper and Northern parts of the country from up to 9th January.

Under the influence of this weather system, light to moderate rain (with snowfall over the hills) was expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Ziarat, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Harnai, Qilla Saifullah, Qilla Abdullah, Chaman, and Pishin on January 7th and 8th. The PMD has predicted moderate rain with snowfall over the hilly areas such as Murree, Galliyat, Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Gilgit Baltistan region including district Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, Chitral, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s hilly areas such as Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Mansehra, and Abbottabad from January 7th to 9th.

The weather prediction may also cause light rain expected in Islamabad, Pothohar region, Charsada, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, and Kohat, during January 7th and 8th. Keeping in view the weather situation, all the relevant provincial and federal departments are advised to undertake necessary measures as per respective mandate.

The NDMA has issued the advisory on the eve of 2nd anniversary of the Murree incident when on January 7, 2022 a snowstorm hit Murree District, dropping more than four feet of snow, killing 23 tourists who had visited to see the snowfall.

Many died as temperatures fell to around negative eight degrees Celsius. The NDMA advised that it was to be ensured by all concerned in addition to measures deemed appropriate as per on ground situation to make ensure widespread circulation of advisories and alerts to raise awareness and sensitize travellers and tourists.

