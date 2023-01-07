Bank Alfalah disburses Rs308m to flood-hit communities

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah, one of the largest commercial banks in Pakistan, with the purpose of empowering people so that they shape their own path in life despite all odds, has spent Rs 308 million for flood-impacted communities.

When floods hit significant parts of the country, Bank Alfalah came to the forefront with a determination to help rebuild affected areas and formulated a two-phase plan of redeveloping communities in a sustainable, equitable and financially inclusive way.

Earlier in August 2022, Bank Alfalah’s Chairman, Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan, and the Board of Directors had graciously approved $10 million (Rs 2 billion) to help with the extensive relief and rebuilding efforts.

Commenting on the magnitude of the Bank’s strategic two-phased program with its partners, Atif Bajwa, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bank Alfalah, said: “With the gracious support of the Chairman, His Highness Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan, and the Board of Directors, we are working with the most reliable and trusted names in Pakistan to extend support to the most vulnerable communities who have been impacted by floods this year. It is imperative that we intensify our joint efforts and reach more communities in the rebuilding phase with a medium to a long-term plan to help the affected areas.

He further said that, in a disaster of unprecedented proportions, it only makes sense that all of us come together to provide continuous support to those impacted through our collective contribution.”

