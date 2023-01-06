AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.58%)
DFML 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
MLCF 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.03%)
NETSOL 90.72 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.8%)
OGDC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.9%)
PAEL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.38%)
PRL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.23%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.72%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
TRG 116.18 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.54%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
C$ rallies as jobs surge bolsters rate hike bets

Reuters Published 06 Jan, 2023 07:56pm
TORONTO: The Canadian dollar strengthened against its US counterpart on Friday, recouping its earlier decline, as investors raised bets on further tightening by the Bank of Canada after domestic data showed a huge jobs gain in December.

The Canadian economy gained 104,000 jobs last month, far exceeding analysts’ forecasts of 8,000, while the jobless rate unexpectedly declined to 5%, Statistics Canada data showed.

Money markets now see a 75% chance of a quarter-point interest rate hike by the BoC when it next meets to decide on policy on Jan. 25, up from 64% before the data.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.3540 to the greenback, or 73.86 US cents, after trading in a range of 1.3523 to 1.3664.

For the week, the currency was on track to edge 0.1% higher.

The gain for the loonie came as separate data showed the US economy maintaining a strong pace of job growth in December but some easing in the annual rate of wage gains.

Canadian dollar pulls back from 1-month high amid Fed jitters

Adding to support for the loonie, US crude prices were up 2.1% at $75.25 a barrel, clawing back some of this week’s decline. Oil is one of Canada’s major exports.

Canada’s dollar will rally this year, but much of the upswing will have to wait until a period of uncertainty passes for the domestic and global economies following aggressive tightening by central banks in 2022, a Reuters poll forecast.

Canadian government bond yields rose across a flatter curve on Friday.

The 2-year climbed 3.9 basis points to 4.079%, while the 10-year was up nearly one basis point at 3.191%.

