AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.58%)
DFML 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
MLCF 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.03%)
NETSOL 90.72 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.8%)
OGDC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.9%)
PAEL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.38%)
PRL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.23%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.72%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
TRG 116.18 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.54%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

ECB’s Centeno says interest rate close to peaking if no new shocks

Reuters Published 06 Jan, 2023 06:23pm
Follow us

LISBON: The European Central Bank’s key interest rates should soon hit their peak amid efforts to bring down inflation, unless new external shocks emerge, ECB Governing Council member Mario Centeno said on Friday.

He told a conference that interest rates will rise until the ECB thinks inflation can be brought down to its medium-term target of 2% “as quickly as possible”.

“We are on the way to achieving it… but we cannot hesitate in this process” of controlling inflation, he said.

The ECB raised the rate it pays on bank deposits by 50 basis points to 2% on Dec. 15, moderating its policy-tightening push after two consecutive 75 bps hikes.

ECB rates “should be reaching levels very close to the highest values” of the current cycle of monetary policy normalisation, “if we are not subject to more exogenous shocks in international and energy prices”, Centeno said.

Annual consumer price growth in the euro zone slowed to 9.2% in December from 10.1% in November, data from Eurostat showed on Friday, below the 9.7% forecast in a Reuters poll. Centeno welcomed the four-month low reading, singling out a significant slowdown in Germany.

He expected “some resistance” at the beginning of this year as automatic updates to wage contracts kick in.

ECB’s might raise interest rates at current pace for a while

“In January and February there may be a kind of plateau in the inflation figure, but the expectations are that it will come down in line with the December ECB forecasts,” he said.

The ECB forecast a gradual decline in average inflation but only approaching its target within three years.

European Central Bank Annual consumer price growth

Comments

1000 characters

ECB’s Centeno says interest rate close to peaking if no new shocks

13th straight loss: rupee records marginal depreciation against US dollar

Pakistan’s imports threatened as forex reserves hit lowest level since April 2014

Islamabad court defers Shahbaz Gill's indictment

Pakistan Business Council urges stakeholders to seek debt waivers

Pak Suzuki extends plant shutdown to January 13

KSE-100 surpasses 41,000-point mark on IMF optimism

Sarfaraz foils New Zealand to salvage draw in second Test

China’s Xi calls for greater cooperation with Turkmenistan on natural gas

Pakistan needs billions for flood recovery, UN urges

India to host virtual summit of about 120 developing countries in January

Read more stories