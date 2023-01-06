AVN 71.20 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (6.09%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (6.32%)
DFML 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.45%)
DGKC 47.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
EPCL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.21%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
FFL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
HUBC 61.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
KAPCO 27.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.66%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.84%)
LOTCHEM 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
MLCF 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.22%)
NETSOL 90.68 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (2.75%)
OGDC 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.39%)
PAEL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
PPL 76.20 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (6.59%)
PRL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.38%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 41.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.74%)
TELE 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.66%)
TPLP 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.66%)
TRG 116.35 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.69%)
UNITY 14.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India to host virtual summit of some 120 developing countries in January

Reuters Published 06 Jan, 2023 04:10pm
Follow us

NEW DELHI: India will host a virtual summit of around 120 developing countries next week, its foreign minister said on Friday, as the country looks to bolster international cooperation during its presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) biggest economies.

“India has always been in the forefront and consistently championed the cause of the developing world,” Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra told reporters, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and the conflict in Ukraine had impacted many developing countries.

India climate change G20 virtual summit

Comments

1000 characters

India to host virtual summit of some 120 developing countries in January

13th straight loss: rupee records marginal depreciation against US dollar

Pakistan needs billions for flood recovery, UN urges

Islamabad court defers Shahbaz Gill's indictment

Pakistan Business Council urges stakeholders to seek debt waivers

China’s Xi calls for greater cooperation with Turkmenistan on natural gas

Sarfaraz’s half-century stalls New Zealand victory bid in Pakistan Test

Oil prices firm on China demand hopes

Lowering inflation top priority for South Asia: India central bank chief

First phase of 1,000MW solar panels: Bidding process to begin next week, PM informed

Read more stories