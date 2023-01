HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose at the open Friday morning to extend its new year rally into a fourth day as investors brushed off losses on Wall Street and focused on the reopening of China’s economy.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.80 percent, or 168.72 points, to 21,220.89.

The Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching down 0.14 points to 3,155.07, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was also flat, dipping 0.46 points to 2,036.68.