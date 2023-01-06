AVN 69.90 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (4.16%)
BAFL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
BOP 4.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.42%)
DFML 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
DGKC 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
EPCL 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
FFL 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.08%)
HUBC 62.25 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.14%)
HUMNL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 27.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.84%)
LOTCHEM 26.47 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.6%)
MLCF 21.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
NETSOL 90.05 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.04%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.64%)
PAEL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.36%)
PPL 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.85%)
PRL 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.92%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.45%)
TELE 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.87%)
TPLP 16.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
TRG 115.70 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.12%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,055 Increased By 20.7 (0.51%)
BR30 14,308 Increased By 133.5 (0.94%)
KSE100 40,960 Increased By 243.3 (0.6%)
KSE30 15,127 Increased By 73.4 (0.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares slip ahead of third-quarter earnings on rate worries

Reuters Published 06 Jan, 2023 10:23am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares edged lower on Friday, after strong U.S. data indicated the Federal Reserve would have to keep hiking interest rates.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.26% at 17,944.95 as of 10:30 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.30% to 60,164.87. Both the indexes had risen 0.3% during the session.

Most of the major sectoral indexes logged losses. Twenty-five of the Nifty 50 constituents fell, with information technology stocks declining ahead of the third quarter earnings season, set to begin on Monday.

“The nervousness in the markets over the last few sessions is due to muted earnings expectations, like the kind we saw with Bajaj Finance and FMCG companies,” said Aishvarya Dadheech, director and fund manager at Ambit Asset Management.

“Fund flows, including from domestic mutual funds have not been very encouraging, over the last few months,” he added.

Wall Street equities closed lower overnight after data showed private employers hired more workers than expected in December, suggesting strength in the labour market. The resilience could allow the Fed to boost its target interest rate above the 5.1% peak projected earlier.

Indian shares waver after Fed minutes; oil slide, FMCG gains help

Asian markets shrugged off rate worries on Friday, with the MSCI Asia ex Japan rising 0.74%.

Global macro data and commentary on the Fed’s rate hike trajectory would add to market volatility in the near term, said analysts.

Adding to losses in Indian equities was the rebound in oil prices, which rose over 1% on lower fuel inventories in the U.S.

Higher oil prices are a negative for oil-importing countries like India, where crude constitutes the bulk of the country’s import bill.

Among individual stocks, index heavyweight Reliance Industries rose over 1%, capping losses in the markets. Sobha rose over 2% after the real estate firm posted its best-ever sales in the third quarter, according to its business update.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares slip ahead of third-quarter earnings on rate worries

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

First phase of 1,000MW solar panels: Bidding process to begin next week, PM informed

Ecnec approves PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme

Economy: PBC team meets PM, offers suggestions

Oil prices rise $1 on China’s reopening optimism

Edible oil: SBP, MoF urged to ask banks to open LCs

Foreign exchange reserves at almost 9-year low level

TT charges against home remittances: Process of reimbursement streamlined

Wazirabad attack: IK alludes to ‘establishment’s involvement’

PTI chairmanship: ECP restrained from acting against IK

Read more stories