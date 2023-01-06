AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.36%)
BAFL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
DFML 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.74%)
DGKC 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 45.41 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.41%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
GGL 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 61.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.82%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
KEL 2.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.27%)
LOTCHEM 25.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
NETSOL 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
OGDC 79.77 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.83%)
PAEL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.11%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PPL 71.32 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.68%)
PRL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 40.79 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
TELE 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
TPLP 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 112.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.35%)
UNITY 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 19.8 (0.49%)
BR30 14,174 Increased By 102.9 (0.73%)
KSE100 40,717 Increased By 177.4 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,053 Increased By 101.6 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECNEC approves $50m funding for hydro-met project of PMD

Hamid Waleed Published 06 Jan, 2023 05:58am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved $50 million fresh funding for a hydro-met project, said sources in the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

This fresh funding is a component of post-flood project worth $400 for the province of Balochistan, approved by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), they added.

It may be noted that the World Bank had approved $60 million for hydro-met project; however, the central government had requested the Bank to divert these funds to the flood-affected areas while pledging to allocate a similar amount for the PMD later. Therefore, the present allocation of $50 million has been made by the federal government.

The sources said the PMD has planned to install radar system in the city of Lahore to improve the flood forecasting of the department for a timely warning in case of any untoward situation ahead.

They said the existing infrastructure in the department has been either outdated or dysfunctional and it is not easy to cope with the fast changing climate behaviour in the region. Therefore, the donor agencies are aggressively pursuing the task of meeting financial and technical requirements of the meteorological department. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is also in a constant touch with the PMD authorities to assess its needs for the near future.

Meanwhile, the upper Punjab, including the hilly areas, is likely to receive rain by the weekend, however, the city of Lahore and rest of the central and south of Punjab would continue to face a dry spell, said PMD sources.

There is no chance of rain until the middle of January both in the central and south of Punjab, they said, and added that the foggy weather would continue with variables throughout the period. The PMD sources have also expected impressive snowfall in the hilly areas that may intensify the cold factor during the month of January.

According to the sources, the central Punjab is likely to witness further cold weather from Friday (today) onwards. Temperature may fall further, however, it would yet be lower than the extreme cold, which was very much likely in case of strong westerly winds in the Northern parts of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

World Bank floods Pakistan Meteorological Department ECNEC Floods in Pakistan hydro met project

Comments

1000 characters

ECNEC approves $50m funding for hydro-met project of PMD

First phase of 1,000MW solar panels: Bidding process to begin next week, PM informed

Ecnec approves PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme

Economy: PBC team meets PM, offers suggestions

Wazirabad attack: IK alludes to ‘establishment’s involvement’

PTI chairmanship: ECP restrained from acting against IK

Edible oil: SBP, MoF urged to ask banks to open LCs

Foreign exchange reserves at almost 9-year low level

TT charges against home remittances: Process of reimbursement streamlined

ST collected from consumers: Businesspeople urged to deposit entire amount in exchequer

SECP chief says PMEX-rural economy linkage to be created through reforms

Read more stories