AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.36%)
BAFL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
DFML 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.74%)
DGKC 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 45.41 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.41%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
GGL 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 61.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.82%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
KEL 2.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.27%)
LOTCHEM 25.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
NETSOL 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
OGDC 79.77 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.83%)
PAEL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.11%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PPL 71.32 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.68%)
PRL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 40.79 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
TELE 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
TPLP 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 112.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.35%)
UNITY 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 19.8 (0.49%)
BR30 14,174 Increased By 102.9 (0.73%)
KSE100 40,717 Increased By 177.4 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,053 Increased By 101.6 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 06 Jan, 2023 05:58am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 78,492 tonnes of cargo comprising 65,989 tonnes of import cargo and 12,503 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 65,989 comprised of 31,139 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,133 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 14,026 tonnes of Urea & 19,691 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 12,503 tonnes comprised of 5,049 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 6,962 tonnes of Cement & 492 tonnes of rice.

Nearly, 2980 containers comprising of 2339 containers import and 641 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 379 of 20’s and 980 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 133 of 20’s and 105 of 40’s loaded containers while 40 of 20’s and 129 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 06 ships namely, New Noble, Lian Hua Song, Cosco Thailand, Tsingtao Express, Lofty Mountain and M Confidante have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 06 ships namely, Cape Fulmar, Brave Commander, Kmtc Colombo, MT Mardan, New Noble and Supreme Valor has sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Conti Chivalry and HansaSealancer left the Port on Thursday morning, while three more ships, Maersk Chicago, Al-Wajbah and Leni are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 167,407 tonnes, comprising 124,533 tonnes imports cargo and 42,874 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,511` Containers (1,989 TEUs Imports and 2,522 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 21 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 02 ships, Navios Constellation and Elise carrying Containers and Mogas are expected to take berths at QICT and FOTCO on Thursday, 05th Jan-2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Import Port Qasim export Karachi Port Trust

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

First phase of 1,000MW solar panels: Bidding process to begin next week, PM informed

Ecnec approves PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme

Economy: PBC team meets PM, offers suggestions

Wazirabad attack: IK alludes to ‘establishment’s involvement’

PTI chairmanship: ECP restrained from acting against IK

Edible oil: SBP, MoF urged to ask banks to open LCs

Foreign exchange reserves at almost 9-year low level

TT charges against home remittances: Process of reimbursement streamlined

ST collected from consumers: Businesspeople urged to deposit entire amount in exchequer

SECP chief says PMEX-rural economy linkage to be created through reforms

Read more stories