KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 78,492 tonnes of cargo comprising 65,989 tonnes of import cargo and 12,503 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 65,989 comprised of 31,139 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,133 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 14,026 tonnes of Urea & 19,691 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 12,503 tonnes comprised of 5,049 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 6,962 tonnes of Cement & 492 tonnes of rice.

Nearly, 2980 containers comprising of 2339 containers import and 641 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 379 of 20’s and 980 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 133 of 20’s and 105 of 40’s loaded containers while 40 of 20’s and 129 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 06 ships namely, New Noble, Lian Hua Song, Cosco Thailand, Tsingtao Express, Lofty Mountain and M Confidante have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 06 ships namely, Cape Fulmar, Brave Commander, Kmtc Colombo, MT Mardan, New Noble and Supreme Valor has sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Conti Chivalry and HansaSealancer left the Port on Thursday morning, while three more ships, Maersk Chicago, Al-Wajbah and Leni are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 167,407 tonnes, comprising 124,533 tonnes imports cargo and 42,874 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,511` Containers (1,989 TEUs Imports and 2,522 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 21 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 02 ships, Navios Constellation and Elise carrying Containers and Mogas are expected to take berths at QICT and FOTCO on Thursday, 05th Jan-2023.

