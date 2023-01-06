AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.36%)
Neither early nor delayed elections will be supported: PPP

NNI Published 06 Jan, 2023 05:58am
KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) dire demand to hold snap polls across the country saying that PPP will not support delay or early elections.

Addressing a presser flanked by other PPP’s top guns in Karachi, the minister briefed media persons about Central Executive Council (CEC) meeting and urged all political parties to throw weight behind the supremacy of democracy, adding that they should run election campaigns under the code of conduct as economic stability hinges on political stability.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said democratic forces and state institutions should have a ‘Code of Conduct’. He addressed a press conference after presiding over the party’s meeting in Karachi and welcomed the announcement of the apolitical of the establishment.

Bilawal Bhutto said general elections will be held on time and they will oppose the decision if tried to be delayed. He was also determined that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will have to take a vote of confidence from the House in any case.

PPP Chairman Bilawal said terrorists have announced a parallel government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Imran Khan who has given NRO to terrorists is the political frontman of them. He said Imran Khan should become a democratic man at the end of his life and return to the parliament. He added that Imran Khan knows he cannot win without the support of the establishment so is crying for its support again.

Bilawal said Imran Khan did not even go to inquire about the condition of the flood victims of Punjab and KP.

About the coalition with MQM-P, Bilawal said they are committed to them as they have fulfilled all the promises so now they should not expect any illegal and undemocratic decision from the PPP. He informed that 50% of children’s education was affected and 47% of educational institutions were destroyed due to floods in Sindh.

On this occasion, PPP leader Farhatullah Babar informed the decisions of the CEC. He said tributes were paid to the services of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed in the CEC meeting and demanded the Supreme Court to early hear Bhutto Shaheed’s judicial killing petition.

He said the CEC of PPP has strongly condemned Imran Khan’s propaganda against the country and declared him a threat to the country and democratic institutions.

Earlier, a hybrid meeting of the PPP’s Central Executive Committee was held under the chairmanship of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House in Karachi.

All members of the CEC including Faryal Talpur participated in the meeting which started with a prayer for the martyrs of democracy.

The members of the committee expressed full confidence in the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Later, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari cut the cake on the 95th birthday of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, founder of the PPP.

Members of the CEC also joined Bilawal to cut the cake and pay tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for his services to the nation.

