Govt urged to reinstate former chief, dismissed employees of USC

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary body on Thursday recommended to the government to reinstate the former managing director of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) as well as its dismissed employees within seven days.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Government Assurances chaired by MNA Muhammad Afzal Khokhor issued the directives to reinstate the former chief within seven days.

The committee also summoned the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman, Tariq Malik, and Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Usman Younis during the next meeting.

The meeting was briefed regarding the matter related to one, Masood Alam Niazi, former MD, USC who was dismissed from his service from the USC on a Court decision. The committee was told that the Sindh High Court (SHC) set aside the decision of then Accountability Court. But due to one reason or the other, the USC did not allow the said Masood Alam Niazi to join his office.

The committee directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to reinstate Masood Alam Niazi, the dismissed employee of the USC and submit the compliance report within seven days.

The parliamentary body did not take up the issue regarding toll tax collected on motorways and other highways at one point of exit between Karachi and Islamabad due to non-satisfactory replies from the concerned department.

The meeting postponed the matter until the next meeting and it was decided that the chairman National Highways Authority (NHA) should come to the next meeting in person.

The committee also postponed the agenda items related to the CDA till the next meeting and directed the chairman CDA to attend the next meeting in person.

On the agenda regarding assurance number 72 about payment of engineering allowance to the engineers who are working in the federal government, the committee postponed the agenda item till the next meeting due to the non-availability of the Secretary, Ministry of Finance.

The parliamentary body also kept pending a matter regarding the issue of blocked Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs), due to the absence of the NADRA chairman, and directed the NADRA chairman to attend the next meeting in person.

MNA Syed Javed Hasnain, Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani, Shagufta Jumani, and Syed Mobeen Ahmed as well as senior government officers attended the meeting.

