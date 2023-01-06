AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.36%)
Jan 06, 2023
Recorder Report Published 06 Jan, 2023 05:58am
KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Thursday (January 05, 2023).

=================================================================================================================
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
=================================================================================================================
As on: 05-01-2023
=================================================================================================================
Member Name                  Member Name                 Company                            Turnover        Rates
Buyer                        Seller                      of Shares 
=================================================================================================================
D.J.M. Sec.                   Fortune Sec.               Engro Corporation                325,000          277.50
Fortune Sec.                  D.J.M. Sec.                                                 325,000          281.76
Fortune Sec.                  Multiline Sec.                                              200,000          281.76
Fortune Sec.                  FDM Capital                                                 100,000          281.76
Multiline Sec.                Fortune Sec.                                                200,000          277.50
FDM Capital                   Fortune Sec.                                                100,000          277.50
                                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       1,250,000          279.63
AKD Sec.                      FDM Capital                Fauji Bin Qasim                    7,000           14.85
                                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           7,000           14.85
=================================================================================================================
                                                         Total Turnover                 1,257,000
=================================================================================================================

