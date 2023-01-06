KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Thursday (January 05, 2023).

================================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================= As on: 05-01-2023 ================================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================= D.J.M. Sec. Fortune Sec. Engro Corporation 325,000 277.50 Fortune Sec. D.J.M. Sec. 325,000 281.76 Fortune Sec. Multiline Sec. 200,000 281.76 Fortune Sec. FDM Capital 100,000 281.76 Multiline Sec. Fortune Sec. 200,000 277.50 FDM Capital Fortune Sec. 100,000 277.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,250,000 279.63 AKD Sec. FDM Capital Fauji Bin Qasim 7,000 14.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 14.85 ================================================================================================================= Total Turnover 1,257,000 =================================================================================================================

