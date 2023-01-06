KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 05, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,716.74 High: 40,790.35 Low: 40,539.30 Net Change: 177.44 Volume (000): 61,922 Value (000): 2,525,056 Makt Cap (000) 1,533,681,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,470.35 NET CH (-) 92.02 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,774.32 NET CH (-) 11.39 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,039.48 NET CH (-) 2.20 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,332.79 NET CH (+) 20.77 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,975.58 NET CH (+) 27.57 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,323.89 NET CH (+) 33.39 ------------------------------------ As on: 05-January -2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

