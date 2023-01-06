Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 05, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,716.74
High: 40,790.35
Low: 40,539.30
Net Change: 177.44
Volume (000): 61,922
Value (000): 2,525,056
Makt Cap (000) 1,533,681,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,470.35
NET CH (-) 92.02
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,774.32
NET CH (-) 11.39
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,039.48
NET CH (-) 2.20
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,332.79
NET CH (+) 20.77
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,975.58
NET CH (+) 27.57
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,323.89
NET CH (+) 33.39
------------------------------------
As on: 05-January -2023
====================================
