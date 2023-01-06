AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.36%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 05, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Published 06 Jan, 2023
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 05, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 40,716.74
High:                      40,790.35
Low:                       40,539.30
Net Change:                   177.44
Volume (000):                 61,922
Value (000):               2,525,056
Makt Cap (000)         1,533,681,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,470.35
NET CH                     (-) 92.02
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,774.32
NET CH                     (-) 11.39
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,039.48
NET CH                      (-) 2.20
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,332.79
NET CH                     (+) 20.77
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,975.58
NET CH                     (+) 27.57
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,323.89
NET CH                     (+) 33.39
------------------------------------
As on:              05-January -2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

