Jan 06, 2023
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 06 Jan, 2023 05:58am
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
January 05, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         4-Jan-23       3-Jan-23      23-Dec-22      22-Dec-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.108721       0.109101       0.107558        0.10759
Euro                             0.794093       0.792999        0.79814       0.798615
Japanese yen                     0.005721                      0.005665      0.0056994
U.K. pound                       0.903291       0.897378       0.906793       0.904591
U.S. dollar                      0.749215       0.752014       0.751403       0.751072
Algerian dinar                   0.005463       0.005473       0.005471      0.0054737
Australian dollar                 0.51014                      0.501937         0.5078
Botswana pula                    0.058589                      0.058459      0.0585836
Brazilian real                   0.137589       0.139902       0.146077       0.144813
Brunei dollar                    0.558407       0.562338       0.555689       0.557382
Canadian dollar                  0.554645       0.550603        0.55238       0.549994
Chilean peso                     0.000879       0.000879       0.000867       0.000854
Czech koruna                     0.033046       0.032871        0.03292      0.0329823
Danish krone                      0.10677       0.106629                      0.107388
Indian rupee                     0.009037       0.009084       0.009067      0.0090854
Israeli New Shekel               0.212914       0.215117       0.216012
Korean won                       0.000589       0.000593       0.000589      0.0005838
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.44642        2.45877                       2.45408
Malaysian ringgit                0.170102       0.171302       0.169674        0.16958
Mauritian rupee                  0.016987                      0.017038      0.0171419
Mexican peso                     0.038706        0.03872                     0.0383709
New Zealand dollar               0.469121                       0.46865       0.472912
Norwegian krone                  0.073952       0.075323       0.076415      0.0766995
Omani rial                        1.94854        1.95582        1.95423        1.95337
Peruvian sol                     0.197275        0.19727       0.197287
Philippine peso                   0.01344       0.013473        0.01363      0.0136135
Polish zloty                     0.170284       0.169476       0.171946       0.171768
Qatari riyal                     0.205828       0.206597                      0.206338
Russian ruble                                   0.010941      0.0104127
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.199791       0.200537                      0.200286
Singapore dollar                 0.558407       0.562338       0.555689       0.557382
South African rand               0.044539       0.044053       0.043906      0.0437961
Swedish krona                    0.071421       0.071355       0.071732      0.0726003
Swiss franc                      0.807648       0.800313         0.8077       0.810174
Thai baht                         0.02189       0.021873       0.021591      0.0216528
Trinidadian dollar               0.111216        0.11149       0.111605       0.111234
U.A.E. dirham                    0.204007       0.204769                      0.204512
Uruguayan peso                   0.018795       0.018927       0.019218      0.0194634
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

