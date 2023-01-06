WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== January 05, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 4-Jan-23 3-Jan-23 23-Dec-22 22-Dec-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.108721 0.109101 0.107558 0.10759 Euro 0.794093 0.792999 0.79814 0.798615 Japanese yen 0.005721 0.005665 0.0056994 U.K. pound 0.903291 0.897378 0.906793 0.904591 U.S. dollar 0.749215 0.752014 0.751403 0.751072 Algerian dinar 0.005463 0.005473 0.005471 0.0054737 Australian dollar 0.51014 0.501937 0.5078 Botswana pula 0.058589 0.058459 0.0585836 Brazilian real 0.137589 0.139902 0.146077 0.144813 Brunei dollar 0.558407 0.562338 0.555689 0.557382 Canadian dollar 0.554645 0.550603 0.55238 0.549994 Chilean peso 0.000879 0.000879 0.000867 0.000854 Czech koruna 0.033046 0.032871 0.03292 0.0329823 Danish krone 0.10677 0.106629 0.107388 Indian rupee 0.009037 0.009084 0.009067 0.0090854 Israeli New Shekel 0.212914 0.215117 0.216012 Korean won 0.000589 0.000593 0.000589 0.0005838 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44642 2.45877 2.45408 Malaysian ringgit 0.170102 0.171302 0.169674 0.16958 Mauritian rupee 0.016987 0.017038 0.0171419 Mexican peso 0.038706 0.03872 0.0383709 New Zealand dollar 0.469121 0.46865 0.472912 Norwegian krone 0.073952 0.075323 0.076415 0.0766995 Omani rial 1.94854 1.95582 1.95423 1.95337 Peruvian sol 0.197275 0.19727 0.197287 Philippine peso 0.01344 0.013473 0.01363 0.0136135 Polish zloty 0.170284 0.169476 0.171946 0.171768 Qatari riyal 0.205828 0.206597 0.206338 Russian ruble 0.010941 0.0104127 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199791 0.200537 0.200286 Singapore dollar 0.558407 0.562338 0.555689 0.557382 South African rand 0.044539 0.044053 0.043906 0.0437961 Swedish krona 0.071421 0.071355 0.071732 0.0726003 Swiss franc 0.807648 0.800313 0.8077 0.810174 Thai baht 0.02189 0.021873 0.021591 0.0216528 Trinidadian dollar 0.111216 0.11149 0.111605 0.111234 U.A.E. dirham 0.204007 0.204769 0.204512 Uruguayan peso 0.018795 0.018927 0.019218 0.0194634 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

