AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.36%)
BAFL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
DFML 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.74%)
DGKC 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 45.41 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.41%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
GGL 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 61.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.82%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
KEL 2.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.27%)
LOTCHEM 25.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
NETSOL 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
OGDC 79.77 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.83%)
PAEL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.11%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PPL 71.32 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.68%)
PRL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 40.79 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
TELE 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
TPLP 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 112.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.35%)
UNITY 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 19.8 (0.49%)
BR30 14,174 Increased By 102.9 (0.73%)
KSE100 40,717 Increased By 177.4 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,053 Increased By 101.6 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks fall as solid jobs data stokes Fed angst

AFP Published 05 Jan, 2023 08:16pm
Follow us

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks retreated early Thursday after better-than-expected US employment data added to worries about Federal Reserve monetary policy.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note – a proxy for Fed interest rates – rose following a survey from payroll firm ADP that showed a jump of 235,000 private-sector jobs in December, more than expected.

The survey follows Wednesday Fed minutes that continued to suggest a hard line on inflation following multiple interest rate hikes in 2022.

Markets will absorb more jobs data on Friday with the release of the government’s official employment report.

Wall Street drops as Apple, energy stocks decline

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.2 percent at 32,882.35.

The broad-based S&P 500 also fell 1.2 percent to 3,808.49, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.4 percent to 10,311.54.

Among individual companies, Amazon shed 1.1 percent as it announced it was cutting 18,000 jobs in the largest downsizing in the online giant’s history.

Bed Bath & Beyond sank more than 23 percent as it warned that there is “substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern,” a sign it could file for bankruptcy.

The retailer said it expected a loss of $386 million in the just-finished quarter.

Wall Street US stocks

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks fall as solid jobs data stokes Fed angst

Government will not negotiate with any terrorist group: Rana Sanaullah

5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other cities

COAS Munir, Saudi defence minister discuss bilateral relations, military cooperation

Govt's plan to tax banks' FX income can significantly impact profitability: Topline

Imran Khan claims PML-N-led govt made 'two plans' to assassinate him

Parliament should be taken on board to implement NSC’s decisions: FM Bilawal

Afghanistan’s Taliban administration in oil extraction deal with Chinese company

12th consecutive fall: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

Millat Tractors shuts operations citing low demand, cash flow constraints

Oil steadies after biggest start of the year drop in decades

Read more stories