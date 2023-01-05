AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.36%)
BAFL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.96%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
CNERGY 3.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
DGKC 47.74 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.04%)
EPCL 45.34 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.25%)
FCCL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.05%)
FFL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 61.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KAPCO 27.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
KEL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 25.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
MLCF 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
NETSOL 87.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
OGDC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.02%)
PAEL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.65%)
PRL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.61%)
TELE 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
TPLP 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 112.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,035 Increased By 20.4 (0.51%)
BR30 14,153 Increased By 81.8 (0.58%)
KSE100 40,662 Increased By 122.8 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,049 Increased By 96.9 (0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 rises on Next boost; focus on business activity data

Reuters Published 05 Jan, 2023 01:47pm
Follow us

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 rose on Thursday as a rally in retailer Next, following its profit forecast, outweighed a decline in healthcare stocks, with investors looking to the UK’s business activity data to gauge the country’s economic health.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 climbed 0.2%, outperforming regional peers in early trading. The domestically-focused FTSE 250 midcap index was muted.

British clothing retailer Next surged 7.6% after raising its pretax profit forecast for the current year, pushing the broader retailers index to a more than four-month high.

Losses in drugmakers GSK and AstraZeneca weighed on the FTSE 100, losing 1.6% and 0.6%, respectively.

FTSE 100 subdued with Sunak speech, Fed minutes in focus

Market participants would be looking out for December services sector business activity data, along with a composite reading due at 0930 GMT.

Overnight, minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting showed that all officials agreed the central bank should slow the pace of its aggressive rate hikes though warned it would not be appropriate to begin reducing rates target in 2023.

UK’s FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 rises on Next boost; focus on business activity data

Post-flood challenges: PM anticipates greater global empathy

COAS Munir, Saudi defence minister discuss bilateral relations, military cooperation

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain in inter-bank market

Oil rebounds on weaker dollar; economy concerns cap upside

Afghanistan raids on Islamic State hideouts leave eight dead

Israeli forces kill Palestinian boy in West Bank

Forex reserves to be propelled by ‘friends’: Dar

Ecnec approves Rs478bn uplift plans

Aluminium waste, auto-parts scrap: Customs classification body imposes 30pc duty

Customs values of caustic soda revised upward

Read more stories