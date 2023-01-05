AVN 66.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
BAFL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.96%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DFML 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
DGKC 47.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 45.46 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.52%)
FCCL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
FFL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
HUBC 61.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.9%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
KAPCO 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
KEL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 21.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
NETSOL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
OGDC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.48%)
PAEL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
PPL 71.45 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.87%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
TPLP 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
TRG 113.49 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.79%)
UNITY 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 4,037 Increased By 22.5 (0.56%)
BR30 14,177 Increased By 106.2 (0.75%)
KSE100 40,730 Increased By 190.4 (0.47%)
KSE30 15,061 Increased By 109.1 (0.73%)
Japan’s Nikkei bounces from 3-month low as chip stocks jump

Reuters Published 05 Jan, 2023 11:39am
TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rebounded from a three-month low on Thursday as chip-related stocks rallied in line with US peers, but gains were capped as hawkishness from global central banks clouded the outlook.

The Nikkei ended the morning session up 0.34% at 25,804.12, losing momentum about an hour before the break and paring an earlier advance that had taken it as high as 25,947.10.

The stock benchmark sank as low as 25,661.89 on Wednesday, the first trading day of 2023, a level last seen on Oct. 3.

Chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was the biggest support, adding 50 points to the Nikkei with a 3.83% surge. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest added 2.42%.

However, the broader market was mixed, with 90 of the Nikkei’s 225 components advancing while 127 fell, with eight flat.

Japan’s Nikkei tracks Wall St weakness to end at near 10-month low

The broader Topix index edged 0.05% lower to 1,867.21 Overnight, the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index rallied 2.74%, outpacing the 0.75% advance for the S&P 500 index.

Wall Street gains came despite minutes of the Federal Reserve’s December meeting showing policymakers remaining committed to controlling inflation despite a decline in the pace of interest rate increases.

Japanese and global markets are also still feeling the impact from the Bank of Japan’s shock widening of the band it allows the 10-year government bond yield to move around zero.

“With the outlook increasingly murky (for monetary policy), the rebound in Japanese shares is likely to be capped,” said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura in Tokyo, on a conference call with journalists.

Many of the Nikkei’s big tech names stood out, with startup investor SoftBank Group rising 1.67%, and Sony gaining 1.62% as it unveiled its prototype electric vehicle at the CES 2023 technology trade show in Las Vegas. Honda, with whom Sony is building the car, rose 0.43%.

The biggest gainer on the Nikkei was Nippon Sheet Glass , rallying 7.59%.

At the other end, air carriers and rail operators slumped amid fading hopes for a big Chinese tourist boost as Japan - along with many other countries - tightened restrictions on mainland travellers due to COVID-19 worries.

Insurance was the worst performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry groups, dropping 1.52% amid a continued slide in US long-term yields.

