AVN 66.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
BAFL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.96%)
BOP 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
CNERGY 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DFML 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
DGKC 47.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 45.47 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.54%)
FCCL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
FFL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
HUBC 61.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.82%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
KAPCO 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
KEL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 21.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
NETSOL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
OGDC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.48%)
PAEL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 71.33 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.7%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.72%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
TPLP 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
TRG 113.49 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.79%)
UNITY 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 4,036 Increased By 21.6 (0.54%)
BR30 14,173 Increased By 102 (0.72%)
KSE100 40,713 Increased By 173.9 (0.43%)
KSE30 15,052 Increased By 99.7 (0.67%)
Brent oil may retest support at $77.92

Reuters Published 05 Jan, 2023 11:33am
Brent oil may retest a support at $77.92 per barrel, probably after a moderate bounce to $79.65. For two consecutive days, oil plunged with strong momentum.

The reversal of the uptrend from the 2022 low of $75.11 has been well confirmed. The contract is expected to maintain its strong momentum and revisit $75.11.

Decent bounce so far has been missing and it is not expected to occur until oil drops to $75.11.

A bounce from the current level may be limited to $79.65.

Brent oil may test support at $81.05

On the daily chart, armed with the recently-gained momentum, oil is poised to break a support of $77.56, coincidentally provided by the 114.6% projection level and the 50% retracement.

A break could open the way towards $57.95-$63.02 range. A realistic target will be $73.82.

Brent crude oil

