AVN 66.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
BAFL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.96%)
BOP 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
CNERGY 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DFML 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
DGKC 47.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 45.47 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.54%)
FCCL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
FFL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
HUBC 61.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
KAPCO 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
KEL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 21.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
NETSOL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
OGDC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.48%)
PAEL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 71.33 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.7%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.72%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
TPLP 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
TRG 113.49 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.79%)
UNITY 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 4,035 Increased By 20.7 (0.52%)
BR30 14,174 Increased By 103.1 (0.73%)
KSE100 40,712 Increased By 173.2 (0.43%)
KSE30 15,051 Increased By 99.7 (0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks rise on economic recovery hopes

Reuters Published 05 Jan, 2023 11:11am
Follow us

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Thursday as investor hopes for a strong economic recovery in 2023 dwarfed worries over COVID spike, with authorities vowing to support growth.

** China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index was up 1.7% by the end of the morning session, and set to log its best day in one month, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.9%.

** Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 1%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 1.2%.

** Other Asian shares also advanced on investor hopes for China’s emergence from the pandemic, while the dollar stayed under pressure even as the US Federal Reserve meeting minutes showed the Fed warning against market bets on interest rate cuts this year.

** “China’s abrupt reopening from Covid restrictions has led to a public health mess … None of this will derail a robust economic recovery, aided by government policy that is now firmly focused on supporting growth,” Gavekal Dragonomics analysts said in a note.

** China’s central bank said on Wednesday it would keep liquidity reasonably ample, step up financing support to spur domestic consumption and key investment projects, and support a stable real estate market in 2023.

** Foreign investors had bought a net 11 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) of Chinese shares so far on Thursday, set to log the biggest amount since Dec. 1.

** Chinese shares in consumer staples, healthcare and New energy rose between 2% and 3% to lead the gains.

China stocks rise amid optimism about 2023

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong surged as much as 3.9% before ending up 1.1% by the lunch break.

** “A strengthening growth outlook should push the indexes higher.

Sectors focused on domestic consumer demand should outperform more export-dependent tech hardware. The offshore components of MSCI China stand to benefit most, given attractive relative valuations and a more relaxed regulatory environment for internet platforms,“ Gavekal Dragonomics analysts said.

** The strong performance comes even as a private-sector survey showed China’s services activity shrank in December as surging COVID infections hit demand. But the pace of recent declines slowed while business confidence rose to a 17-month high.

China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks rise on economic recovery hopes

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain in inter-bank market

Ecnec approves Rs478bn uplift plans

Geneva moot: Pakistan seeking to generate $8bn

There’s no shortage of wheat: govt

Forex reserves to be propelled by ‘friends’: Dar

PTI accuses Dar of presenting ‘wrong’ statistics

Aluminium waste, auto-parts scrap: Customs classification body imposes 30pc duty

Customs values of caustic soda revised upward

Markets refuse to close early under govt’s energy conservation plan

Wheat shortage, financial crisis: Balochistan seeks centre’s help

Read more stories