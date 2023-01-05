Pakistan dismissed for 408 in reply to New Zealand’s 449

KARACHI: Pakistan were dismissed for a first-innings score of 408 on the fourth day of the second Test, in response to New Zealand’s 449 in Karachi Thursday.

Saud Shakeel remained unbeaten on 125 after last man Abrar Ahmed was dismissed without scoring as Pakistan conceded a 41-run lead.

New Zealand spinners Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi took three wickets apiece.

New Zealand fight back after Shakeel’s maiden century in second Test

The two-match series is tied after the first Test – also in Karachi – ended in a draw.

