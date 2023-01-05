AVN 66.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
BAFL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.96%)
BOP 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
CNERGY 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DFML 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
DGKC 47.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
EPCL 45.47 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.54%)
FCCL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
FFL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
HUBC 61.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
KAPCO 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
KEL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 21.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
NETSOL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
OGDC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.48%)
PAEL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 71.35 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.73%)
PRL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.87%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
TPLP 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
TRG 113.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.71%)
UNITY 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 4,035 Increased By 20.5 (0.51%)
BR30 14,172 Increased By 101.1 (0.72%)
KSE100 40,721 Increased By 181.4 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,056 Increased By 103.9 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan dismissed for 408 in reply to New Zealand’s 449

AFP Published January 5, 2023 Updated January 5, 2023 11:18am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

KARACHI: Pakistan were dismissed for a first-innings score of 408 on the fourth day of the second Test, in response to New Zealand’s 449 in Karachi Thursday.

Saud Shakeel remained unbeaten on 125 after last man Abrar Ahmed was dismissed without scoring as Pakistan conceded a 41-run lead.

New Zealand spinners Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi took three wickets apiece.

New Zealand fight back after Shakeel’s maiden century in second Test

The two-match series is tied after the first Test – also in Karachi – ended in a draw.

Also read

Sarfaraz Ahmed Ajaz Patel Saud Shakeel Abrar Ahmed pakistan vs newzealand test

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan dismissed for 408 in reply to New Zealand’s 449

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain in inter-bank market

Ecnec approves Rs478bn uplift plans

Geneva moot: Pakistan seeking to generate $8bn

There’s no shortage of wheat: govt

Forex reserves to be propelled by ‘friends’: Dar

PTI accuses Dar of presenting ‘wrong’ statistics

Aluminium waste, auto-parts scrap: Customs classification body imposes 30pc duty

Customs values of caustic soda revised upward

Markets refuse to close early under govt’s energy conservation plan

Wheat shortage, financial crisis: Balochistan seeks centre’s help

Read more stories