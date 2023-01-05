Provision of education: PM assures seminaries of full support

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the government would provide full support to religious Madaris for the provision of education as per modern-day requirements.

He stated during a meeting with a delegation of the Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat-Madaris on Wednesday, which was televised by the state-owned news channel.

The delegation apprised the premier about the problems faced by the Madaris and the prime minister assured of taking every possible step in consultation with them.

He said that the meeting with the delegation of religious scholars was a source of joy and honour for him, adding that in the last meeting, some issues were discussed and a sitting with concerned officials was also held in that regard.

He further stated that the services of all the scholars for religious education in the country were commendable.

He added that four to five million students of the country were benefiting from free religious education in religious Madaris with half of them girls. He said that everything was free for the children in those Madaris.

He said the memorisation of the Holy Quran was also done in Madaris. The prime minister further said that Madaris had always protected the interests of Pakistan.

In the meeting, President Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rahman, Maulana Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani, Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhri, Maulana Mufti Munibur Rahman, Sahibzada Abdul Mustafa Hazarvi, Senator Professor Sajid Mir, Maulana Abdul Malik, Maulana Afzal Haidari, Maulana Abdul Kabir Azad, and Maulana Fazal Rahim Ashrafi apart from other learned scholars, Federal Ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Rana Sanaullah, Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Special Assistant Fahd Hussain, and relevant senior officials participated.

