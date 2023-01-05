AC grants pre-arrest bail to son-in-law of PM

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday granted interim pre-arrest bail to Haroon Yousaf, a son-in-law of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, till January 12, in a money laundering reference till January 12 and directed him to appear before the investigating officer.

Yousaf had been declared a proclaimed offender by the court for his constant disappearance in the proceedings.

Earlier, Yousaf appeared before the court along with his legal team and sought pre-arrest bail.

His counsel argued that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) implicated Yousaf in the reference on political grounds as he was a son-in-law of a politician.

He said the petitioner was ready to join the investigation before the NAB but there was an apprehension of his arrest.

He, therefore, asked the court to allow bail to the petitioner so he could appear before the investigation team to prove his innocence. In this reference, the NAB alleged that the family members and benamidars of PM Shehbaz received fake foreign remittances of billions in their personal bank accounts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023