AVN 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
BAFL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.86%)
DFML 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.9%)
DGKC 47.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.9%)
EPCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
FFL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.21%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.48%)
GGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.41%)
HUBC 61.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
KAPCO 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.94%)
LOTCHEM 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.81%)
MLCF 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
NETSOL 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
OGDC 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.87%)
PAEL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2%)
PIBTL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
PPL 70.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.67%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.73%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.79%)
TELE 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.06%)
TPLP 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
TRG 112.65 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.53%)
UNITY 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,015 Decreased By -18.5 (-0.46%)
BR30 14,071 Decreased By -166 (-1.17%)
KSE100 40,539 Decreased By -124 (-0.3%)
KSE30 14,952 Decreased By -41.7 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

AC grants pre-arrest bail to son-in-law of PM

Recorder Report Published 05 Jan, 2023 05:58am
Follow us

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday granted interim pre-arrest bail to Haroon Yousaf, a son-in-law of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, till January 12, in a money laundering reference till January 12 and directed him to appear before the investigating officer.

Yousaf had been declared a proclaimed offender by the court for his constant disappearance in the proceedings.

Earlier, Yousaf appeared before the court along with his legal team and sought pre-arrest bail.

His counsel argued that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) implicated Yousaf in the reference on political grounds as he was a son-in-law of a politician.

He said the petitioner was ready to join the investigation before the NAB but there was an apprehension of his arrest.

He, therefore, asked the court to allow bail to the petitioner so he could appear before the investigation team to prove his innocence. In this reference, the NAB alleged that the family members and benamidars of PM Shehbaz received fake foreign remittances of billions in their personal bank accounts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NAB Shehbaz Sharif MONEY LAUNDERING accountability court PM Shehbaz Sharif Haroon Yousaf

Comments

1000 characters

AC grants pre-arrest bail to son-in-law of PM

Ecnec approves Rs478bn uplift plans

Geneva moot: Pakistan seeking to generate $8bn

There’s no shortage of wheat: govt

Forex reserves to be propelled by ‘friends’: Dar

PTI accuses Dar of presenting ‘wrong’ statistics

Aluminium waste, auto-parts scrap: Customs classification body imposes 30pc duty

Customs values of caustic soda revised upward

Markets refuse to close early under govt’s energy conservation plan

Wheat shortage, financial crisis: Balochistan seeks centre’s help

Tax demand in respect of Q2 2022 advance tax: IHC sets aside order of DC IR Islamabad

Read more stories