Minister advises IK to wait for general elections

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique has asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to wait and let the general elections take place on time.

Talking to media informally on Wednesday, Saad lashed out at deposed premier Imran Khan and said, “No matter what Imran gains, he will not get peace; he [Imran] was putting the country at stake, despite having his own provincial governments (Punjab and KP).

Moreover, PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz has sought report on party’s administrative affairs to take decisions about strengthening the PML-N.

