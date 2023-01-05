AVN 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
BAFL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.86%)
DFML 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.9%)
DGKC 47.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.9%)
EPCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
FFL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.21%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.48%)
GGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.41%)
HUBC 61.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
KAPCO 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.94%)
LOTCHEM 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.81%)
MLCF 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
NETSOL 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
OGDC 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.87%)
PAEL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2%)
PIBTL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
PPL 70.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.67%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.73%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.79%)
TELE 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.06%)
TPLP 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
TRG 112.65 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.53%)
UNITY 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,015 Decreased By -18.5 (-0.46%)
BR30 14,071 Decreased By -166 (-1.17%)
KSE100 40,539 Decreased By -124 (-0.3%)
KSE30 14,952 Decreased By -41.7 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minister advises IK to wait for general elections

Recorder Report Published 05 Jan, 2023 05:58am
Follow us

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique has asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to wait and let the general elections take place on time.

Talking to media informally on Wednesday, Saad lashed out at deposed premier Imran Khan and said, “No matter what Imran gains, he will not get peace; he [Imran] was putting the country at stake, despite having his own provincial governments (Punjab and KP).

Moreover, PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz has sought report on party’s administrative affairs to take decisions about strengthening the PML-N.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Maryam Nawaz general elections PTI Imran Khan PMLN Khawaja Saad Rafique PTI Chairman Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Minister advises IK to wait for general elections

Ecnec approves Rs478bn uplift plans

Geneva moot: Pakistan seeking to generate $8bn

There’s no shortage of wheat: govt

Forex reserves to be propelled by ‘friends’: Dar

PTI accuses Dar of presenting ‘wrong’ statistics

Aluminium waste, auto-parts scrap: Customs classification body imposes 30pc duty

Customs values of caustic soda revised upward

Markets refuse to close early under govt’s energy conservation plan

Wheat shortage, financial crisis: Balochistan seeks centre’s help

Tax demand in respect of Q2 2022 advance tax: IHC sets aside order of DC IR Islamabad

Read more stories