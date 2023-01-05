AVN 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
BAFL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.86%)
DFML 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.9%)
DGKC 47.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.9%)
EPCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
FFL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.21%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.48%)
GGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.41%)
HUBC 61.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
KAPCO 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.94%)
LOTCHEM 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.81%)
MLCF 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
NETSOL 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
OGDC 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.87%)
PAEL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2%)
PIBTL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
PPL 70.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.67%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.73%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.79%)
TELE 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.06%)
TPLP 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
TRG 112.65 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.53%)
UNITY 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,015 Decreased By -18.5 (-0.46%)
BR30 14,071 Decreased By -166 (-1.17%)
KSE100 40,539 Decreased By -124 (-0.3%)
KSE30 14,952 Decreased By -41.7 (-0.28%)
Gulf stocks slide on weaker oil and PMI data

Reuters Published 05 Jan, 2023 05:58am
DUBAI: Major Gulf stock markets ended the New Year rally on Wednesday, with Saudi Arabia falling the most as worries about a global economic downturn and weaker oil prices sapped risk appetite.

Growth in the non-oil private sector in the United Arab Emirates slowed in December. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 54.2 in December from 54.4 in November, while the seasonally adjusted Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 56.9 in December from 58.5 in November.

Oil price, which fuels the region’s growth, fell sharply on Wednesday after slumping in the previous session.

Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss, said weaker demand for oil could be the centre of attention as China struggles with COVID restrictions while manufacturing activities in the United States and China continue to decline at a steady pace.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index fell 1.2% to end a three-day rally, with Retal Urban Development Company shedding 1.9% and Al Rajhi Bank declining 1.4%. State oil giant Saudi Aramco was down 1.6%.

Aramco may cut the official selling price for the medium sour grade by about $1.50 a barrel in February, dragging the February Arab Light price to a level last seen in November 2021.

Abu Dhabi’s index retreated 0.1%, pressured by a 0.5% decline in the country’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

The benchmark stock index of Qatar, among the world’s top exporters of liquefied natural gas, declined 0.6%, led by financial and industrial stocks. Commercial Bank dived 3.5% and petrochemical maker Industries Qatar was down 1.3%.

Dubai’s index, however, ended flat. Emirates NBD Bank rose 1.2% after Dubai’s largest lender mandated banks to arrange a three-year fixed rate UAE dirham-denominated bond. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties was down 0.6%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index climbed 3.3%, extending gains to a fifth session, as 25 of the 30 constituent stocks moved in positive territory.

The Egyptian pound weakened to 26.49 to the dollar, marking its biggest one-day move since the central bank allowed it to fall by 14.5 percent on Oct. 27, according to Refinitiv Data.

