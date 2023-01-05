AVN 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
BAFL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.86%)
DFML 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.9%)
DGKC 47.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.9%)
EPCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
FFL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.21%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.48%)
GGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.41%)
HUBC 61.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
KAPCO 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.94%)
LOTCHEM 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.81%)
MLCF 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
NETSOL 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
OGDC 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.87%)
PAEL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2%)
PIBTL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
PPL 70.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.67%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.73%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.79%)
TELE 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.06%)
TPLP 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
TRG 112.65 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.53%)
UNITY 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,015 Increased By 0.2 (0.01%)
BR30 14,079 Increased By 8.2 (0.06%)
KSE100 40,539 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 14,952 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh govt removes administrators on ECP orders

INP Published 05 Jan, 2023 07:15am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has suffered a setback as the Sindh government has removed administrators of Hyderabad and Karachi’s East and Korangi districts on orders from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to details, the Sindh government has removed the administrators of Hyderabad and Karachi’s East and Korangi districts recommended by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

The provincial government reversed the appointment of Muhammad Farooque, Syed Shakeel Ahmed and Muhammad Sharif as the administrators of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and district municipal corporations of Korangi and East districts, respectively.

Sindh Karachi Sindh Government Hyderabad ECP MQMP administrators

Comments

1000 characters

Sindh govt removes administrators on ECP orders

Ecnec approves Rs478bn uplift plans

Geneva moot: Pakistan seeking to generate $8bn

There’s no shortage of wheat: govt

Forex reserves to be propelled by ‘friends’: Dar

PTI accuses Dar of presenting ‘wrong’ statistics

Aluminium waste, auto-parts scrap: Customs classification body imposes 30pc duty

Customs values of caustic soda revised upward

Markets refuse to close early under govt’s energy conservation plan

Wheat shortage, financial crisis: Balochistan seeks centre’s help

Tax demand in respect of Q2 2022 advance tax: IHC sets aside order of DC IR Islamabad

Read more stories