Sindh govt removes administrators on ECP orders

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has suffered a setback as the Sindh government has removed administrators of Hyderabad and Karachi’s East and Korangi districts on orders from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The provincial government reversed the appointment of Muhammad Farooque, Syed Shakeel Ahmed and Muhammad Sharif as the administrators of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and district municipal corporations of Korangi and East districts, respectively.