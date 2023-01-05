KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (January 04, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
182,025,556 115,042,972 5,148,365,708 3,076,668,569
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 425,212,695 (398,321,714) 26,890,980
Local Individuals 4,353,964,705 (4,037,118,267) 316,846,437
Local Corporates 1,670,741,849 (2,014,479,267) (343,737,417)
