KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 04, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,539.30 High: 40,895.32 Low: 40,497.51 Net Change: 91.34 Volume (000): 61,170 Value (000): 3,498,029 Makt Cap (000) 1,527,001,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,562.37 NET CH (-) 17.96 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,785.71 NET CH (-) 12.37 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,041.68 NET CH (-) 32.59 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,312.02 NET CH (-) 44.47 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,948.01 NET CH (-) 30.63 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,290.50 NET CH (+) 16.64 ------------------------------------ As on: 04-January -2023 ====================================

