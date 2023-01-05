Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 04, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,539.30
High: 40,895.32
Low: 40,497.51
Net Change: 91.34
Volume (000): 61,170
Value (000): 3,498,029
Makt Cap (000) 1,527,001,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,562.37
NET CH (-) 17.96
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,785.71
NET CH (-) 12.37
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,041.68
NET CH (-) 32.59
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,312.02
NET CH (-) 44.47
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,948.01
NET CH (-) 30.63
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,290.50
NET CH (+) 16.64
------------------------------------
As on: 04-January -2023
====================================
