WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
January 04, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 3-Jan-23 23-Dec-22 22-Dec-22 21-Dec-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.109101 0.107558 0.10759 0.107751
Euro 0.792999 0.79814 0.798615 0.798493
Japanese yen 0.005665 0.005699 0.0056991
U.K. pound 0.897378 0.906793 0.904591 0.908703
U.S. dollar 0.752014 0.751403 0.751072 0.750746
Algerian dinar 0.005473 0.005471 0.005474 0.0054687
Australian dollar 0.501937 0.5078 0.500297
Botswana pula 0.058459 0.058584 0.0582579
Brazilian real 0.139902 0.146077 0.144813 0.144305
Brunei dollar 0.562338 0.555689 0.557382 0.555039
Canadian dollar 0.550603 0.55238 0.549994 0.551532
Chilean peso 0.000879 0.000867 0.000854 0.0008439
Czech koruna 0.032871 0.03292 0.032982 0.0329766
Danish krone 0.106629 0.107388 0.107354
Indian rupee 0.009084 0.009067 0.009085 0.0090699
Israeli New Shekel 0.215117 0.216012 0.215918
Korean won 0.000593 0.000589 0.000584 0.0005784
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45877 2.45408 2.45222
Malaysian ringgit 0.171302 0.169674 0.16958 0.169106
Mauritian rupee 0.017038 0.017142 0.0170772
Mexican peso 0.03872 0.038371 0.0381221
New Zealand dollar 0.46865 0.472912 0.475785
Norwegian krone 0.075323 0.076415 0.0767 0.0765505
Omani rial 1.95582 1.95423 1.95337 1.95253
Peruvian sol 0.19727 0.197287
Philippine peso 0.013473 0.01363 0.013614 0.0135678
Polish zloty 0.169476 0.171946 0.171768 0.17083
Qatari riyal 0.206597 0.206338 0.206249
Russian ruble 0.010941 0.010413 0.010645
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200537 0.200286 0.200199
Singapore dollar 0.562338 0.555689 0.557382 0.555039
South African rand 0.044053 0.043906 0.043796 0.0434085
Swedish krona 0.071355 0.071732 0.0726 0.072023
Swiss franc 0.800313 0.8077 0.810174 0.810522
Thai baht 0.021873 0.021591 0.021653 0.0215887
Trinidadian dollar 0.11149 0.111605 0.111234
U.A.E. dirham 0.204769 0.204512 0.204424
Uruguayan peso 0.018927 0.019218 0.019463 0.0195808
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments