WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== January 04, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 3-Jan-23 23-Dec-22 22-Dec-22 21-Dec-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.109101 0.107558 0.10759 0.107751 Euro 0.792999 0.79814 0.798615 0.798493 Japanese yen 0.005665 0.005699 0.0056991 U.K. pound 0.897378 0.906793 0.904591 0.908703 U.S. dollar 0.752014 0.751403 0.751072 0.750746 Algerian dinar 0.005473 0.005471 0.005474 0.0054687 Australian dollar 0.501937 0.5078 0.500297 Botswana pula 0.058459 0.058584 0.0582579 Brazilian real 0.139902 0.146077 0.144813 0.144305 Brunei dollar 0.562338 0.555689 0.557382 0.555039 Canadian dollar 0.550603 0.55238 0.549994 0.551532 Chilean peso 0.000879 0.000867 0.000854 0.0008439 Czech koruna 0.032871 0.03292 0.032982 0.0329766 Danish krone 0.106629 0.107388 0.107354 Indian rupee 0.009084 0.009067 0.009085 0.0090699 Israeli New Shekel 0.215117 0.216012 0.215918 Korean won 0.000593 0.000589 0.000584 0.0005784 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45877 2.45408 2.45222 Malaysian ringgit 0.171302 0.169674 0.16958 0.169106 Mauritian rupee 0.017038 0.017142 0.0170772 Mexican peso 0.03872 0.038371 0.0381221 New Zealand dollar 0.46865 0.472912 0.475785 Norwegian krone 0.075323 0.076415 0.0767 0.0765505 Omani rial 1.95582 1.95423 1.95337 1.95253 Peruvian sol 0.19727 0.197287 Philippine peso 0.013473 0.01363 0.013614 0.0135678 Polish zloty 0.169476 0.171946 0.171768 0.17083 Qatari riyal 0.206597 0.206338 0.206249 Russian ruble 0.010941 0.010413 0.010645 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200537 0.200286 0.200199 Singapore dollar 0.562338 0.555689 0.557382 0.555039 South African rand 0.044053 0.043906 0.043796 0.0434085 Swedish krona 0.071355 0.071732 0.0726 0.072023 Swiss franc 0.800313 0.8077 0.810174 0.810522 Thai baht 0.021873 0.021591 0.021653 0.0215887 Trinidadian dollar 0.11149 0.111605 0.111234 U.A.E. dirham 0.204769 0.204512 0.204424 Uruguayan peso 0.018927 0.019218 0.019463 0.0195808 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

