AVN 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
BAFL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.86%)
DFML 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.9%)
DGKC 47.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.9%)
EPCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
FFL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.21%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.48%)
GGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.41%)
HUBC 61.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
KAPCO 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.94%)
LOTCHEM 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.81%)
MLCF 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
NETSOL 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
OGDC 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.87%)
PAEL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2%)
PIBTL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
PPL 70.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.67%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.73%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.79%)
TELE 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.06%)
TPLP 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
TRG 112.65 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.53%)
UNITY 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,015 Decreased By -18.5 (-0.46%)
BR30 14,071 Decreased By -166 (-1.17%)
KSE100 40,539 Decreased By -124 (-0.3%)
KSE30 14,952 Decreased By -41.7 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand gains ahead of Fed minutes; stocks edge up

Reuters Published 04 Jan, 2023 08:28pm
Follow us

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand strengthened on Wednesday ahead of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s December policy meeting that could give clues on its interest rate tightening path.

At 1513 GMT, the rand traded at 16.8750 against the dollar, 0.81% stronger than its previous close.

Minutes from the Fed’s December meeting are due to be released later in the day.

Local investors will be looking at S&P Global South Africa PMI survey for December due on Thursday on how the economy fared in the last month.

However, with no other major domestic economic events scheduled this week, the risk-sensitive rand is set to take cues from global drivers.

On the Johannesburg stock market, the Top-40 index ended 0.25% higher while the broader all-share index rose 0.18%.

The government’s benchmark 2030 bond was stronger in afternoon deals, with the yield down 6.5 basis points to 10.010%.

South Africa’s rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand gains ahead of Fed minutes; stocks edge up

Concrete steps being taken to stop terrorism: Rana Sanaullah

Pakistan suffered 'tremendously', has right to defend itself from terrorism: US

CTD arrests two suspected terrorists, recovers explosives and weapons from them

11th straight fall: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

Pakistan hits back at Indian minister’s 'baseless’ accusations around terrorism

Fertiliser maker suspends urea production amid RLNG suspension

Bleak times ahead for Pakistan’s manufacturing sector

KSE-100 falls 0.22% in roller-coaster session

Forensics reveal three attackers involved in assassination attempt on Imran: Fawad

India approves $2 billion incentive plan for green hydrogen industry

Read more stories