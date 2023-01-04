Spot gold may retrace towards $1,825

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retrace towards a support at $1,825 per ounce again, as it seems to be temporarily topping around a resistance at $1,847.

The rise has been zigzagging. Each rise was immediately followed by a deep correction.

Gold failed twice to break $1,847.

It may pause its rise around this level and start a correction.

A break above $1,847 could lead to a gain into $1,861-$1,869 range.

On the daily chart, the slow rise from the Nov. 23, 2022 low of $1,727.50 to the Dec. 27, 2022 high of $1,832.99 is regarded as an accumulation process.

Spot gold may rise into $1,861-$1,869 range

Different from a normal flat consolidation, the slopping accumulation could be followed by a more powerful rally.

A small double-bottom forming around $1,616 suggests a target of $1,847.

Once the metal overcomes this barrier, it could extend its gains towards $1,891-$1,919.