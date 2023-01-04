AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.9%)
BAFL 31.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
CNERGY 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DFML 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
DGKC 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
EPCL 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.54%)
FFL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
FLYNG 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 61.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
KAPCO 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
KEL 2.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
MLCF 21.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
NETSOL 88.65 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.55%)
OGDC 78.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.37%)
PAEL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
PIBTL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
PPL 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-2.54%)
PRL 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.89%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
TPLP 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.11%)
TRG 114.00 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.75%)
UNITY 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 1.1 (0.03%)
BR30 14,177 Decreased By -59.8 (-0.42%)
KSE100 40,691 Increased By 27.3 (0.07%)
KSE30 15,009 Increased By 15.1 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may retrace towards $1,825

Reuters Published 04 Jan, 2023 10:57am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retrace towards a support at $1,825 per ounce again, as it seems to be temporarily topping around a resistance at $1,847.

The rise has been zigzagging. Each rise was immediately followed by a deep correction.

Gold failed twice to break $1,847.

It may pause its rise around this level and start a correction.

A break above $1,847 could lead to a gain into $1,861-$1,869 range.

On the daily chart, the slow rise from the Nov. 23, 2022 low of $1,727.50 to the Dec. 27, 2022 high of $1,832.99 is regarded as an accumulation process.

Spot gold may rise into $1,861-$1,869 range

Different from a normal flat consolidation, the slopping accumulation could be followed by a more powerful rally.

A small double-bottom forming around $1,616 suggests a target of $1,847.

Once the metal overcomes this barrier, it could extend its gains towards $1,891-$1,919.

Spot gold

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may retrace towards $1,825

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Early closure of markets announced

ECC allows export of additional quantity of sugar

Uplift budget for Q3, 4: Finance Div revises fund release strategy

‘White Paper’ unveiled: Tarin says raising the alarm about economic meltdown

Failure to appear in contempt case: Arrest warrants could be issued, IK told

Immovable properties in Lahore FBR revises downward valuation rates

World Bank seeks more funds

Digital lending companies: Compliance certificates made mandatory

Old COE/used stores of civil armed forces exempted from tax

Read more stories