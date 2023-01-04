BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Early closure of markets announced

Read here for details.

Two Counter Terrorism Department officers martyred in Khanewal

Read here for details.

ECC allows export of additional quantity of sugar

Read here for details.

KSE-100 slides 0.45% over 'govt’s energy conservation strategy'

Read here for details.

Maryam Nawaz promoted as PML-N's senior vice-president

Read here for details.

Failure to appear in contempt case: Arrest warrants could be issued, IK told

Read here for details.

Pakistan to witness economic contraction in FY23: Ismail Iqbal Securities

Read here for details.

Rupee ends first session of 2023 in red against US dollar

Read here for details.

Senator Azam Swati released from jail

Read here for details.

'Temporary measure': Another Pakistani textile firm cuts production by up to 50%

Read here for details.

Petroleum products: sales down 11% year-on-year to 1.33mn tons in December

Read here for details.

‘White Paper’ unveiled: Tarin says raising the alarm about economic meltdown

Read here for details.

Old COE/used stores of civil armed forces exempted from tax

Read here for details.

Security forces arrest suspected suicide bomber from Islamabad

Read here for details.

Cotton arrival declines 37% year-on-year

Read here for details.

Jul-Dec trade deficit declines 32.65pc to $17.13bn YoY

Read here for details.

Immovable properties in Lahore FBR revises downward valuation rates

Read here for details.

Uplift budget for Q3, 4: Finance Div revises fund release strategy

Read here for details.