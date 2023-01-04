AVN 67.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.92%)
BAFL 31.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
CNERGY 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DFML 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
DGKC 48.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
EPCL 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.79%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.54%)
FFL 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
FLYNG 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 61.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
KAPCO 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
KEL 2.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
MLCF 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
NETSOL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.37%)
OGDC 78.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.37%)
PAEL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
PIBTL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
PPL 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-2.54%)
PRL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-4.21%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
TPLP 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.94%)
TRG 113.99 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (2.74%)
UNITY 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 0.7 (0.02%)
BR30 14,172 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.46%)
KSE100 40,700 Increased By 37 (0.09%)
KSE30 15,014 Increased By 20.3 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 3, 2023
BR Web Desk Published January 4, 2023 Updated January 4, 2023 08:59am
Follow us

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Early closure of markets announced

Read here for details.

  • Two Counter Terrorism Department officers martyred in Khanewal

Read here for details.

  • ECC allows export of additional quantity of sugar

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 slides 0.45% over 'govt’s energy conservation strategy'

Read here for details.

  • Maryam Nawaz promoted as PML-N's senior vice-president

Read here for details.

  • Failure to appear in contempt case: Arrest warrants could be issued, IK told

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan to witness economic contraction in FY23: Ismail Iqbal Securities

Read here for details.

  • Rupee ends first session of 2023 in red against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Senator Azam Swati released from jail

Read here for details.

  • 'Temporary measure': Another Pakistani textile firm cuts production by up to 50%

Read here for details.

  • Petroleum products: sales down 11% year-on-year to 1.33mn tons in December

Read here for details.

  • ‘White Paper’ unveiled: Tarin says raising the alarm about economic meltdown

Read here for details.

  • Old COE/used stores of civil armed forces exempted from tax

Read here for details.

  • Security forces arrest suspected suicide bomber from Islamabad

Read here for details.

  • Cotton arrival declines 37% year-on-year

Read here for details.

  • Jul-Dec trade deficit declines 32.65pc to $17.13bn YoY

Read here for details.

  • Immovable properties in Lahore FBR revises downward valuation rates

Read here for details.

  • Uplift budget for Q3, 4: Finance Div revises fund release strategy

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Early closure of markets announced

ECC allows export of additional quantity of sugar

Uplift budget for Q3, 4: Finance Div revises fund release strategy

‘White Paper’ unveiled: Tarin says raising the alarm about economic meltdown

Failure to appear in contempt case: Arrest warrants could be issued, IK told

Immovable properties in Lahore FBR revises downward valuation rates

World Bank seeks more funds

Digital lending companies: Compliance certificates made mandatory

Old COE/used stores of civil armed forces exempted from tax

Read more stories