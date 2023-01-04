AGL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
Jan 04, 2023
Recorder Report Published 04 Jan, 2023 06:02am
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (January 03, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              Al             Disc Gas       Trans Maritime     02-01-2023
                  Soor II        Oil            (Pvt) Ltd
OP-2              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Mardan         Oil            Shipping           30-12-2022
                                                Corpt
B-1               Sofia          Load           Alpine Marine
                                 Chemical       Services           01-01-2023
                                                Castor
B-2/B-3           Dsm            Load           Crystal Sea Services
                  Castor         Cement         (Pvt) Ltd          02-01-2023
B-4               Venture        Disc           Bulk Shipping Agencies
                  Goal           Urea           Pvt Ltd            30-12-2022
B-5               Aitus          Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Urea           Ship Corpt         30-12-2022
B-8/B-9           Independent    Disc Load      Riazeda            02-01-2023
                   Spirit        Container      (Pvt) Ltd
B-13/B-14         Supreme        Load           Bulk Shipping
                  Valor          Clinkers       Agencies
                                                Pvt Ltd            31-12-2022
B-14/B-15         Libera J       Disc           Waterlink Pakistan
                                 Wheat          (Pvt) Ltd          18-12-2022
Nmb-2             Al             Load Wheat     Latif              22-12-2022
                  Fager-1        Straw          Trading Company
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20/B-21         Brave          Disc           Gac Pakistan       25-12-2022
                  Commander      Wheat Flour    (Pvt) Ltd
B-25              Sofia          Disc           Alpine Marine
                                 Chemical       Services           01-01-2023
                                                Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-4            Ts             Disc Load      Sharaf Shipping
                  Singapore       Container     Agency             02-01-2023
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Apnoia            03-01-2023     D/50000 Mogas                 Trans Maritime
                                                                    (Pvt) Ltd
M.T.Shalamar      03-01-2023     D/74000 Crude              Pakistan National
                                 Oil                           Shipping Corpt
Tsingtao          04-01-2023     D/L Container                    Hapag-Lloyd
Express                                                    Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Cosco             04-01-2023     D/L Container                  Cosco Shiping
 Thailand                                                    Line Pak Pvt Ltd
New Noble         04-01-2023     D/423 Steel Pipes               Gac Pakistan
                                                                    (Pvt) Ltd
Lian Hua          04-01-2023     D/579 Project                  Cosco Shiping
Song                             Cargo                       Line Pak Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Teera Bhum        03-01-2023     Container Ship                             -
Cma Cgm
Melisande         03-01-2023     Container Ship                             -
Maliha            03-01-2023     Tanker                                     -
Kota Megah        03-01-2023     Container Ship                             -
Paiwan
Wisdom            03-01-2022     General Cargo                              -
Clipper Palma     03-01-2022     Fertilizer                                 -
Wadi Bani
Khalid            03-01-2023     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Atlants        PKE            Alpine          Dec. 31, 2022
                  Trade
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               High           Palm           Alpine          Jan. 02, 2023
                  Sea            oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Leni           Wheat          PNSC             Jan. 01,2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Maersk
Boston            Containers     GAC                            Jan. 03, 2023
MSC Rania         Containers     MSC Pak                                    -
Al-Salam II       Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Irenes Ray        Containers     GAC                            Jan. 03, 2023
Ardmore
Chippewa          Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Hansa
Sealancer         Gasoline       GAC                            Jan. 03, 2023
Irenes Ray        Containers     GAC                                        -
Ahtina Carras     Conal Seed     Ocean Services             Waiting for barth
Chrysanthi S      Soyabean       East Wind                                  -
Star Piera        Soyabean       East Wind                                  -
Ifestos           Canola Seed    Alpine                                     -
Xin Yang Hai      Canola Seed    Ocean Services                             -
Sanmar
Songbird          Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
Mega Benefit      Conala         Ocean Services                             -
Star Jeannette    Conala Seed    Ocean Services                             -
Gion Trader       Palm oi        Alpine                                     -
Kokako            Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Hua Wei 8         Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
ST Onxy           Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
SC Falcon         Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Ocean
Pioneer           Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Levantes          Wheat          Bulk Shipping                              -
Mild Bloom        Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Chem Sinyoo       Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Bai Lu Zuo        Mogas          Transmarine                                -
Elise             Mogas          Transmarine                                -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Conti Chivalry    Containers     -                              Jan. 03, 2023
=============================================================================

