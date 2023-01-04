Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (January 03, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 Al Disc Gas Trans Maritime 02-01-2023 Soor II Oil (Pvt) Ltd OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Mardan Oil Shipping 30-12-2022 Corpt B-1 Sofia Load Alpine Marine Chemical Services 01-01-2023 Castor B-2/B-3 Dsm Load Crystal Sea Services Castor Cement (Pvt) Ltd 02-01-2023 B-4 Venture Disc Bulk Shipping Agencies Goal Urea Pvt Ltd 30-12-2022 B-5 Aitus Disc Pakistan National Urea Ship Corpt 30-12-2022 B-8/B-9 Independent Disc Load Riazeda 02-01-2023 Spirit Container (Pvt) Ltd B-13/B-14 Supreme Load Bulk Shipping Valor Clinkers Agencies Pvt Ltd 31-12-2022 B-14/B-15 Libera J Disc Waterlink Pakistan Wheat (Pvt) Ltd 18-12-2022 Nmb-2 Al Load Wheat Latif 22-12-2022 Fager-1 Straw Trading Company ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20/B-21 Brave Disc Gac Pakistan 25-12-2022 Commander Wheat Flour (Pvt) Ltd B-25 Sofia Disc Alpine Marine Chemical Services 01-01-2023 Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-4 Ts Disc Load Sharaf Shipping Singapore Container Agency 02-01-2023 (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Apnoia 03-01-2023 D/50000 Mogas Trans Maritime (Pvt) Ltd M.T.Shalamar 03-01-2023 D/74000 Crude Pakistan National Oil Shipping Corpt Tsingtao 04-01-2023 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd Express Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Cosco 04-01-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shiping Thailand Line Pak Pvt Ltd New Noble 04-01-2023 D/423 Steel Pipes Gac Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Lian Hua 04-01-2023 D/579 Project Cosco Shiping Song Cargo Line Pak Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Teera Bhum 03-01-2023 Container Ship - Cma Cgm Melisande 03-01-2023 Container Ship - Maliha 03-01-2023 Tanker - Kota Megah 03-01-2023 Container Ship - Paiwan Wisdom 03-01-2022 General Cargo - Clipper Palma 03-01-2022 Fertilizer - Wadi Bani Khalid 03-01-2023 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Atlants PKE Alpine Dec. 31, 2022 Trade ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT High Palm Alpine Jan. 02, 2023 Sea oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Leni Wheat PNSC Jan. 01,2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Maersk Boston Containers GAC Jan. 03, 2023 MSC Rania Containers MSC Pak - Al-Salam II Gas oil Alpine - ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Irenes Ray Containers GAC Jan. 03, 2023 Ardmore Chippewa Palm oil Alpine - ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Hansa Sealancer Gasoline GAC Jan. 03, 2023 Irenes Ray Containers GAC - Ahtina Carras Conal Seed Ocean Services Waiting for barth Chrysanthi S Soyabean East Wind - Star Piera Soyabean East Wind - Ifestos Canola Seed Alpine - Xin Yang Hai Canola Seed Ocean Services - Sanmar Songbird Gas oil Alpine - Mega Benefit Conala Ocean Services - Star Jeannette Conala Seed Ocean Services - Gion Trader Palm oi Alpine - Kokako Palm oil Alpine - Hua Wei 8 Palm oil Alpine - ST Onxy Palm oil Alpine - SC Falcon Palm oil Alpine - Ocean Pioneer Palm oil Alpine - Levantes Wheat Bulk Shipping - Mild Bloom Palm oil Alpine - Chem Sinyoo Palm oil Alpine - Bai Lu Zuo Mogas Transmarine - Elise Mogas Transmarine - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Conti Chivalry Containers - Jan. 03, 2023 =============================================================================

