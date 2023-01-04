KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (January 03, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 Al Disc Gas Trans Maritime 02-01-2023
Soor II Oil (Pvt) Ltd
OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Mardan Oil Shipping 30-12-2022
Corpt
B-1 Sofia Load Alpine Marine
Chemical Services 01-01-2023
Castor
B-2/B-3 Dsm Load Crystal Sea Services
Castor Cement (Pvt) Ltd 02-01-2023
B-4 Venture Disc Bulk Shipping Agencies
Goal Urea Pvt Ltd 30-12-2022
B-5 Aitus Disc Pakistan National
Urea Ship Corpt 30-12-2022
B-8/B-9 Independent Disc Load Riazeda 02-01-2023
Spirit Container (Pvt) Ltd
B-13/B-14 Supreme Load Bulk Shipping
Valor Clinkers Agencies
Pvt Ltd 31-12-2022
B-14/B-15 Libera J Disc Waterlink Pakistan
Wheat (Pvt) Ltd 18-12-2022
Nmb-2 Al Load Wheat Latif 22-12-2022
Fager-1 Straw Trading Company
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20/B-21 Brave Disc Gac Pakistan 25-12-2022
Commander Wheat Flour (Pvt) Ltd
B-25 Sofia Disc Alpine Marine
Chemical Services 01-01-2023
Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-4 Ts Disc Load Sharaf Shipping
Singapore Container Agency 02-01-2023
(Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Apnoia 03-01-2023 D/50000 Mogas Trans Maritime
(Pvt) Ltd
M.T.Shalamar 03-01-2023 D/74000 Crude Pakistan National
Oil Shipping Corpt
Tsingtao 04-01-2023 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd
Express Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Cosco 04-01-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shiping
Thailand Line Pak Pvt Ltd
New Noble 04-01-2023 D/423 Steel Pipes Gac Pakistan
(Pvt) Ltd
Lian Hua 04-01-2023 D/579 Project Cosco Shiping
Song Cargo Line Pak Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Teera Bhum 03-01-2023 Container Ship -
Cma Cgm
Melisande 03-01-2023 Container Ship -
Maliha 03-01-2023 Tanker -
Kota Megah 03-01-2023 Container Ship -
Paiwan
Wisdom 03-01-2022 General Cargo -
Clipper Palma 03-01-2022 Fertilizer -
Wadi Bani
Khalid 03-01-2023 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Atlants PKE Alpine Dec. 31, 2022
Trade
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT High Palm Alpine Jan. 02, 2023
Sea oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Leni Wheat PNSC Jan. 01,2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Maersk
Boston Containers GAC Jan. 03, 2023
MSC Rania Containers MSC Pak -
Al-Salam II Gas oil Alpine -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Irenes Ray Containers GAC Jan. 03, 2023
Ardmore
Chippewa Palm oil Alpine -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Hansa
Sealancer Gasoline GAC Jan. 03, 2023
Irenes Ray Containers GAC -
Ahtina Carras Conal Seed Ocean Services Waiting for barth
Chrysanthi S Soyabean East Wind -
Star Piera Soyabean East Wind -
Ifestos Canola Seed Alpine -
Xin Yang Hai Canola Seed Ocean Services -
Sanmar
Songbird Gas oil Alpine -
Mega Benefit Conala Ocean Services -
Star Jeannette Conala Seed Ocean Services -
Gion Trader Palm oi Alpine -
Kokako Palm oil Alpine -
Hua Wei 8 Palm oil Alpine -
ST Onxy Palm oil Alpine -
SC Falcon Palm oil Alpine -
Ocean
Pioneer Palm oil Alpine -
Levantes Wheat Bulk Shipping -
Mild Bloom Palm oil Alpine -
Chem Sinyoo Palm oil Alpine -
Bai Lu Zuo Mogas Transmarine -
Elise Mogas Transmarine -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Conti Chivalry Containers - Jan. 03, 2023
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments