KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (January 03, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
249,979,043 147,921,636 6,337,835,697 3,846,707,496
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 673,535,309 (607,884,320) 65,650,988
Local Individuals 4,152,152,844 (4,279,451,174) -127,298,329
Local Corporates 2,486,809,538 (2,425,162,197) 61,647,341
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments