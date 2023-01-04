AGL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
ANL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
AVN 66.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.74%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.63%)
EFERT 79.85 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (3.76%)
EPCL 44.23 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (4.69%)
FCCL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.97%)
FLYNG 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FNEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.42%)
GGGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
KEL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.77%)
MLCF 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.06%)
OGDC 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 4.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.16%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPLP 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
TREET 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
TRG 110.83 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
WAVES 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,033 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.31%)
BR30 14,237 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
KSE100 40,663 Decreased By -152.6 (-0.37%)
KSE30 14,994 Decreased By -32.8 (-0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 03, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 04 Jan, 2023 06:02am
Follow us

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 03, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 40,630.64
High:                      41,015.92
Low:                       40,595.02
Net Change:                   185.26
Volume (000):                 80,840
Value (000):               4,070,282
Makt Cap (000)         1,530,439,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,580.33
NET CH                      (+) 4.47
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,798.08
NET CH                     (-) 74.06
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,074.27
NET CH                     (-) 51.62
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,356.49
NET CH                     (-) 77.99
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,978.64
NET CH                      (+) 6.32
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                   4,273.8
NET CH                      (+) 8.68
------------------------------------
As on:              03-January -2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices BR Cement Index BR Oil and Gas Index

Comments

1000 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

ECC allows export of additional quantity of sugar

Uplift budget for Q3, 4: Finance Div revises fund release strategy

Jul-Dec trade deficit declines 32.65pc to $17.13bn YoY

‘White Paper’ unveiled: Tarin says raising the alarm about economic meltdown

Failure to appear in contempt case: Arrest warrants could be issued, IK told

Immovable properties in Lahore FBR revises downward valuation rates

World Bank seeks more funds

Digital lending companies: Compliance certificates made mandatory

Old COE/used stores of civil armed forces exempted from tax

Maryam appointed PML-N Senior VP & chief organiser

Read more stories