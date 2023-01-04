Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 03, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,630.64
High: 41,015.92
Low: 40,595.02
Net Change: 185.26
Volume (000): 80,840
Value (000): 4,070,282
Makt Cap (000) 1,530,439,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,580.33
NET CH (+) 4.47
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,798.08
NET CH (-) 74.06
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,074.27
NET CH (-) 51.62
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,356.49
NET CH (-) 77.99
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,978.64
NET CH (+) 6.32
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,273.8
NET CH (+) 8.68
------------------------------------
As on: 03-January -2023
====================================
