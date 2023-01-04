KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 03, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,630.64 High: 41,015.92 Low: 40,595.02 Net Change: 185.26 Volume (000): 80,840 Value (000): 4,070,282 Makt Cap (000) 1,530,439,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,580.33 NET CH (+) 4.47 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,798.08 NET CH (-) 74.06 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,074.27 NET CH (-) 51.62 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,356.49 NET CH (-) 77.99 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,978.64 NET CH (+) 6.32 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,273.8 NET CH (+) 8.68 ------------------------------------ As on: 03-January -2023 ====================================

