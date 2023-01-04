WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== January 03, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 23-Dec-22 22-Dec-22 21-Dec-22 20-Dec-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.107558 0.10759 0.107751 0.1075 Euro 0.79814 0.798615 0.798493 0.794843 Japanese yen 0.0056646 0.00569944 0.0056991 0.005634 U.K. pound 0.906793 0.904591 0.908703 0.911869 U.S. dollar 0.751403 0.751072 0.750746 0.749923 Algerian dinar 0.0054707 0.00547368 0.0054687 0.005458 Australian dollar 0.501937 0.5078 0.500297 0.499374 Botswana pula 0.0584592 0.0585836 0.0582579 0.058044 Brazilian real 0.146077 0.144813 0.144305 0.143058 Brunei dollar 0.555689 0.557382 0.555039 0.552877 Canadian dollar 0.55238 0.549994 0.551532 0.550564 Chilean peso 0.0008667 0.000854 0.0008439 0.000844 Czech koruna 0.0329202 0.0329823 0.0329766 0.032868 Danish krone 0.107388 0.107354 0.106851 Indian rupee 0.0090674 0.00908541 0.0090699 0.009058 Israeli New Shekel 0.215117 0.216012 0.215918 0.216178 Korean won 0.0005888 0.00058377 0.0005784 0.000576 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45408 2.45222 2.44873 Malaysian ringgit 0.169674 0.16958 0.169106 0.169092 Mauritian rupee 0.0170384 0.0171419 0.0170772 0.01712 Mexican peso 0.0383709 0.0381221 0.037974 New Zealand dollar 0.46865 0.472912 0.475785 0.476126 Norwegian krone 0.0764149 0.0766995 0.0765505 0.075629 Omani rial 1.95423 1.95337 1.95253 1.95038 Peruvian sol 0.19727 0.197287 0.196007 Philippine peso 0.0136297 0.0136135 0.0135678 0.013527 Polish zloty 0.171946 0.171768 0.17083 0.170433 Qatari riyal 0.206338 0.206249 0.206023 Russian ruble 0.0109413 0.0104127 0.010645 0.010868 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200286 0.200199 0.199979 Singapore dollar 0.555689 0.557382 0.555039 0.552877 South African rand 0.0439057 0.0437961 0.0434085 0.043275 Swedish krona 0.0717323 0.0726003 0.072023 0.072064 Swiss franc 0.8077 0.810174 0.810522 0.809808 Thai baht 0.0215914 0.0216528 0.0215887 0.021478 Trinidadian dollar 0.111605 0.111234 0.11052 U.A.E. dirham 0.204512 0.204424 0.2042 Uruguayan peso 0.0192175 0.0194634 0.0195808 0.019523 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

