Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 04 Jan, 2023 06:02am
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
January 03, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        23-Dec-22      22-Dec-22      21-Dec-22      20-Dec-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.107558        0.10759       0.107751         0.1075
Euro                              0.79814       0.798615       0.798493       0.794843
Japanese yen                    0.0056646     0.00569944      0.0056991       0.005634
U.K. pound                       0.906793       0.904591       0.908703       0.911869
U.S. dollar                      0.751403       0.751072       0.750746       0.749923
Algerian dinar                  0.0054707     0.00547368      0.0054687       0.005458
Australian dollar                0.501937         0.5078       0.500297       0.499374
Botswana pula                   0.0584592      0.0585836      0.0582579       0.058044
Brazilian real                   0.146077       0.144813       0.144305       0.143058
Brunei dollar                    0.555689       0.557382       0.555039       0.552877
Canadian dollar                   0.55238       0.549994       0.551532       0.550564
Chilean peso                    0.0008667       0.000854      0.0008439       0.000844
Czech koruna                    0.0329202      0.0329823      0.0329766       0.032868
Danish krone                                    0.107388       0.107354       0.106851
Indian rupee                    0.0090674     0.00908541      0.0090699       0.009058
Israeli New Shekel               0.215117       0.216012       0.215918       0.216178
Korean won                      0.0005888     0.00058377      0.0005784       0.000576
Kuwaiti dinar                                    2.45408        2.45222        2.44873
Malaysian ringgit                0.169674        0.16958       0.169106       0.169092
Mauritian rupee                 0.0170384      0.0171419      0.0170772        0.01712
Mexican peso                                   0.0383709      0.0381221       0.037974
New Zealand dollar                0.46865       0.472912       0.475785       0.476126
Norwegian krone                 0.0764149      0.0766995      0.0765505       0.075629
Omani rial                        1.95423        1.95337        1.95253        1.95038
Peruvian sol                      0.19727       0.197287                      0.196007
Philippine peso                 0.0136297      0.0136135      0.0135678       0.013527
Polish zloty                     0.171946       0.171768        0.17083       0.170433
Qatari riyal                                    0.206338       0.206249       0.206023
Russian ruble                   0.0109413      0.0104127       0.010645       0.010868
Saudi Arabian riyal                             0.200286       0.200199       0.199979
Singapore dollar                 0.555689       0.557382       0.555039       0.552877
South African rand              0.0439057      0.0437961      0.0434085       0.043275
Swedish krona                   0.0717323      0.0726003       0.072023       0.072064
Swiss franc                        0.8077       0.810174       0.810522       0.809808
Thai baht                       0.0215914      0.0216528      0.0215887       0.021478
Trinidadian dollar               0.111605       0.111234                       0.11052
U.A.E. dirham                                   0.204512       0.204424         0.2042
Uruguayan peso                  0.0192175      0.0194634      0.0195808       0.019523
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

